Jon Anderson announces September UK tour dates
Jon Anderson returns to the UK for live shows for the first time in three years, this time supported by The Band Geeks
Former Yes singer Jon Anderson has announced UK tour dates for September and October. He will also play two dates in Sweden.
Anderson will return to the UK for live shows for the first time in three years, when he performed two celebrated shows at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire in July 2023.
“To be back home in the UK performing Yes music with the Band Geeks, who are dedicated Yes fans, is a dream come true for me," says Anderson. "So come and enjoy a great event, never to be forgotten!”
This time he will be accompanied by his current US touring band The Band Geeks (for those 2023 shows Anderson was backed by The Paul Green Rock Academy), who have backed Anderson on the majority of his recent US tours, as well as 2024's True album.
They will play:
Sep 15: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Sep 17: Bath Forum
Sep 20: London Palladium
Sep 22: Liverpool Philharmonic
Sep 26: Manchester Opera House
Sep 28: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Oct 1: Gateshead Glasshouse
Oct 3: Stockholm Cirkus
Oct 5: Malmö Slagthuset
Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 20, at 10am and will be available at https://myticket.co.uk/.
