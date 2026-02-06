"It was a nightmare to mix, but we got it sounding raw and filthy." The Black Keys announce "primal" new album Peaches!, launch first single
The Black Keys have also announced two UK shows for later this year
The Black Keys have announced details of their 14th studio album, Peaches!. News of the release comes just six months after last year's No Rain, No Flowers album.
The duo have also released the first single from the album, a cover of Earl Hooker's You Got To Lose. The song was also covered by George Thorogood and the Destroyers on their 1977 debut album, and is accompanied by a video in which the Black Keys play a surprise show at Hernando’s Hide-A-Way, a juke joint in Memphis.
The new album's roots were formed when frontman Dan Auerbach’s late father was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer, and drummer Patrick Carney suggested that some time in the studio might offer Auerbach some catharsis.
"We weren’t making a record," says Auerbach. "We were just jamming, like this is for us. Really primal, in a moment when all the nerves were raw, just kinda screaming. We were going through a lot, trying to lift our spirits. I think my dad getting sick made me not give a fuck and just wanna scream for a bit."
"Everything was all cut live in one with no separation, including vocals," adds Patrick Carney. "It was a nightmare to mix, but we got it sounding raw and filthy."
“Shitty is pretty,” says Dan.
The choice of songs on Peaches! reflect the pair's long history of crate-digging, which has inspired a series of 'Record Hang' DJ-set dance parties.
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
"I’d look for 45s specifically to play at the record hangs,” says Dan, "but sometimes I’d find a song and think, 'This might be fun for Pat and me to play live.'" Full tracklist below.
The band have also confirmed two UK headline shows in London. They'll play at the Apollo in Hammersmith on August 31, and at Brixton Academy the following day. Fans who pre-order the album from the Black Keys webstore will be able to access a ticket pre-sale. The general sale will begin at 10am on February 13.
The Black Keys: Peaches! tracklist
01. Where There's Smoke, There's Fire
02. Stop Arguing Over Me|
03. Who's Been Foolin' You
04. It's a Dream
05. Tomorrow Night
06. You Got To Lose
07. Tell Me You Love Me
08. She Does It Right
09. Fireman Ring the Bell
10. Nobody But You Baby
