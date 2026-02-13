Cool new proggy sounds you need to hear from Crown Lands, System 7, Major Parkinson in Prog's Tracks Of The Week

Welcome to Prog's brand newTracks Of The Week! We've got six new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music for you to enjoy.

A big well done to spiritually aware US prog quartet EchoVerse, whose rocking Radical Rebirth just pipped UK prog quartet HeKz last week, with melodic proggers Magenta in third place.

The premise is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it? The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post.

Couldn't be easier, could it? We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link) or track embed, band photo and biog to us here.

CROWN LANDS - APOCALYPSE

Canadian progressive rock duo Crown Lands don't muck around when it comes to their Rush-fuelled prog rock. Their new single, Apocalypse, is a mere 19-minutes long. Just as well commercial radio formats have no interest in playing decent music. We, however, dig it. It's also the title track of the band's upcoming album, which they will release through InsideOut Music on May 15.



“With long-form songs, it always starts with the music," explains singer and drummer Cody Bowles. "We built Apocalypse from instrumental sections, some older riffs, a lot of newly inspired ones, and mapped them out on a whiteboard, figuring out how one section could melt into the next.”



“Fearless and Ritual exist in the same story. But Ritual takes place much earlier in the timeline—it shows the planet during times of peace. Apocalypse moves the story forward and sets up the events that lead directly into Fearless.”

CROWN LANDS – Apocalypse (OFFICIAL AUDIO) - YouTube Watch On

MAJOR PARKINSON - SUPERDAD

Norwegian art rockers Major Parkinson will release their brand new album, Valesa – Chapter II: Viva The Apocalypse!, through Apollon Records/Degaton Records on March 13. The new album is a follow-up to 2022's Valesa – Chapter 1: Velvet Prison, and the quirky, horn-laden Superdad is the second single to be taken from the upcoming record.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Where Part I gazed into a retro-futuristic mirror-ball, Part II smashes it," the band say. "This chapter becomes a mythology of showbiz seen from the outside: fame as fever dream, America as haunted carnival, utopia as slow-motion delusion. The album speaks from the vantage point of the observer rather than the participant — a Greek chorus watching the spectacle unravel with one eyebrow raised and a dark joke on their lips."

Superdad - YouTube Watch On

SYSTEM 7 - FLOWER OF LIFE

Steve Hillage and Miquette Giraudy return with their first new music as electronic duo System 7 for 11 years with new single, Flower Of Life. It's the title track from their upcoming album which will be released through A-Wave Records on April 17. The band's first new studio album since 2015's X-Port. The album features collaborations with Alex Paterson and Michael Rendall from The Orband Coldcut’s Matt Black

“The track arose from a discussion with Matt about Miquette’s early pre-Gong work as a movie editor and actress, which included the Ibiza-based underground French film More," Hillage explains. "Matt made a demo of the idea which we developed."

Flower of Life - YouTube Watch On

GODSTICKS - M.I.A.

Godsticks aren't messing around. Either on their new single M.I.A. nor VOiD, the album it's taken from, and which will be released through the Kscope label on March 27. M.I.A. is the first new music to be taken from the band's seventh studio album, which is hard-hitting musically as it is with the messages it carries.

"Although I’ve no experience in the field of psychology I’ve always been fascinated (and indeed tortured) by that voice in your head that goes under various guises such as ‘inner critic’ or ‘inner monologue’," explains singer and guitarist Darran Charles. "M.I.A. is a song about that. And I think this same voice was responsible for writing the guitar and drum parts, because they were torturous too, and made us all question our ability as musicians at one point or another. We won in the end, though, so fuck you, me!"

Godsticks - M.I.A. Official video (Taken from the album VOiD) - YouTube Watch On

MYRKUR - TOUCH MY LOVE AND DIE

Danish atmospheric rocker Myrkur is putting her new single, Touch My Love And Die, up for Denmark's Dansk Melodi Grand Prix, the winner of which will represent Denmark at the Eurovision Song Contest. We think that's great and her suitably rich and brooding song, melding her proggy, folky and metallic traits, is as wonderful as it is uncompromising. The new video, shot on Northern Europe's highest mountain pass, Sognefjelle, is pretty cool too!

"We wanted to contrast the intimate performance moments with vast, elemental landscapes," says director Line Klungseth Johansen. "The burning forest, ice lake, and mountain sequences were conceived as emotional extensions of the song, placing Amalie in environments that feel both fragile and powerful. The natural locations were chosen for their raw, dramatic qualities, reinforcing the intensity and scale of the track."

MYRKUR - Touch My Love and Die (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

KOYO BLOOM - ATTENTION

Koyo Bloom are UK alt.proggers Koyo 2.0, and they will release their new album, Distance, in the Spring. In essence, it's their fourth album, as the band's musical calling cards remain in place. Thoughtfully creative songwriting and a blend of prog, classic rock and more indie-leaning ideas mesh on Attention, a heartfelt and dreamy song that adds dashes of colourful psych to the band's sound.

“Attention was one of the earliest songs written for this chapter, originally taking shape during the You Said It sessions," vocalist and guitarist Huw Robert Edwards says. "It became the most celebrated track in our stripped-back sets and in-stores, and we always felt it deserved a proper recording. Reworking it for Distance felt natural. It was the song that first sparked the vision for the album and ultimately became its emotional anchor. Where Onism was about pushing ourselves to the edge, chasing heaviness, complexity, and breaking boundaries to the point of insanity, Distance explores a more delicate, tender side of us. Attention lives in that tension between holding on and letting go, carrying the spirit of this new chapter: fully DIY, honest, and unfiltered.”