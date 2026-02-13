The Dillinger Escape Plan announce first UK show since 2017, alongside only European shows of 2026
New Jersey mathcore pioneers to make long-awaited return to Britain
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
Louder
Louder’s weekly newsletter is jam-packed with the team’s personal highlights from the last seven days, including features, breaking news, reviews and tons of juicy exclusives from the world of alternative music.
Every Friday
Classic Rock
The Classic Rock newsletter is an essential read for the discerning rock fan. Every week we bring you the news, reviews and the very best features and interviews from our extensive archive. Written by rock fans for rock fans.
Every Friday
Metal Hammer
For the last four decades Metal Hammer has been the world’s greatest metal magazine. Created by metalheads for metalheads, ‘Hammer takes you behind the scenes, closer to the action, and nearer to the bands that you love the most.
Every Friday
Prog
The Prog newsletter brings you the very best of Prog Magazine and our website, every Friday. We'll deliver you the very latest news from the Prog universe, informative features and archive material from Prog’s impressive vault.
The Dillinger Escape Plan have announced their only European shows for 2026. including their first UK headline appearance since 2017.
"We are headed to Europe and UK this summer for a small stretch of festivals and headline shows and playing some of our favorite places." the band posted on their social media channels. "These will be the ONLY Europe performances for 2026."
The quintet will play:
Jun 18: Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 19: Hellfest, France
jun 20: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Jun 22: London Brixton Academy, UK
Dillinger Escape Plan last played a headline show in the UK on June 8, 2017, at the Limelight club in Belfast, ahead of their June 11 appearance at Download festival.
The current line-up of the New Jersey band features guitarists Ben Weinman and James Love, bassist Liam Wilson, drummer Billy Rymer,. and vocalist Dimitri Minakakis, who fronted the band on their first two EPs, The Dillinger Escape Plan (1997) and Under The Running Board, (1998) plus their groundbreaking and hugely influential debut album Calculating Infinity (1999).
Minakakis left the band in 2001, and was replaced by vocalist Greg Puciato, who recorded five albums with the band before their break-up in 2017.
Minakakis has fronted the band since their reformation in 2023.
A post shared by THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN (@dillingerescapeplan)
A photo posted by on
In December, following shows in Los Angeles, Santa Ana and San Francisco, the band posted a statement of thanks to fans who turned out to see them at their Calculating Infinity shows.
"There’s something unexplainable that happens when we hit those opening notes and see crowds losing their minds to songs that were written decades ago," the post read. "Every show feels like its own battle, and you all keep showing up ready to fight with us. That energy doesn’t just fade, it feeds us, and it’s what has kept this whole Calculating run alive.
"We owe so much to our friends who came out and supported, those who shared the stage, and our insane crew who keep this beast on the rails night after night. You’re the real MVPs, seriously, none of this works without you.
"As we close the chapter on 2025, we’re taking a moment to breathe, process, and appreciate what this year turned into. Every scream, every crowd surf, every minute backstage talking about old times, it all meant something real. Hope to see you again soon. Much love and respect."
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.