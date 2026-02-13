The Dillinger Escape Plan announce first UK show since 2017, alongside only European shows of 2026

The Dillinger Escape Plan have announced their only European shows for 2026. including their first UK headline appearance since 2017.



"We are headed to Europe and UK this summer for a small stretch of festivals and headline shows and playing some of our favorite places." the band posted on their social media channels. "These will be the ONLY Europe performances for 2026."

The quintet will play:

Jun 18: Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

jun 20: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Jun 22: London Brixton Academy, UK

Dillinger Escape Plan last played a headline show in the UK on June 8, 2017, at the Limelight club in Belfast, ahead of their June 11 appearance at Download festival.

The current line-up of the New Jersey band features guitarists Ben Weinman and James Love, bassist Liam Wilson, drummer Billy Rymer,. and vocalist Dimitri Minakakis, who fronted the band on their first two EPs, The Dillinger Escape Plan (1997) and Under The Running Board, (1998) plus their groundbreaking and hugely influential debut album Calculating Infinity (1999).

Minakakis left the band in 2001, and was replaced by vocalist Greg Puciato, who recorded five albums with the band before their break-up in 2017.



Minakakis has fronted the band since their reformation in 2023.

In December, following shows in Los Angeles, Santa Ana and San Francisco, the band posted a statement of thanks to fans who turned out to see them at their Calculating Infinity shows.



"There’s something unexplainable that happens when we hit those opening notes and see crowds losing their minds to songs that were written decades ago," the post read. "Every show feels like its own battle, and you all keep showing up ready to fight with us. That energy doesn’t just fade, it feeds us, and it’s what has kept this whole Calculating run alive.



"We owe so much to our friends who came out and supported, those who shared the stage, and our insane crew who keep this beast on the rails night after night. You’re the real MVPs, seriously, none of this works without you.



"As we close the chapter on 2025, we’re taking a moment to breathe, process, and appreciate what this year turned into. Every scream, every crowd surf, every minute backstage talking about old times, it all meant something real. Hope to see you again soon. Much love and respect."