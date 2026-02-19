The estate of late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott have announced a "robust event and merchandising plan" to celebrate what would have been his 80th birthday on July 9. The announcement comes on the anniversary of his death in 1980.

The products will include a collaboration with German studio specialist Neumann, limited edition silver and gold bars bearing Bon’s name and likeness from the Perth Mint, an artwork from enowned artist and Mental As Anything frontman Reg Mombassa, and a new Bon Scott figurine from Knucklebonz.

The Knucklebonz figurine will be based on images from AC/DC's Powerage tour in 1978, following previous editions that celebrated 1979's Highway To Hell edition and the 1976 It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock N Roll).

Elsewhere, the Dixxon Flannel Co will produce a limited-edition Bon Scott shirt in 'Heritage' tartan, Copa Football Jerseys will launch a 'Bon 80' football shirt, and a range of Bon 80 merch will be available from the Bon Scott online store.

In addition, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation is providing Bon Scott video content to his official YouTube channel, which will also host a series of interviews with fans including Rick Springfield, Bruce Howe (from Bon's pre-AC/DC band Fraternity), Sammy Hagar and Anthrax's Scott Ian.

"I was a Bon Scott fan," says Hagar. "I mean, when I first heard his voice, I said, as a singer this guy's cool. I like the way he sings, he's giving it all. He was always on the edge of his voice cracking. Just one more step and he would lose it. You know? It's like a car driver on the edge in a race and just, almost lose it at every turn. And that's how you win a race.

"So, I really liked that about him. Finally, in 76 or 77, shortly after the Montrose thing, I was on a show with AC/DC, a little 2000-seat theatre or something, and I was opening and I was really excited about that. He was really animated. And, I watched the whole show. I just loved him. I loved his demeanor. Bon was the kind of person that every guy in rock and roll loves. He's just the coolest guy."

Bonfest, the International Bon Scott Rock Festival will take place in Kirriemuir, Scotland on May 1-3, 2026.