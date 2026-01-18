Supergroup Hollywood Vampires have announced a European tour for the summer. The run of 14 shows kicks off at the O2 in London on August 12, continues with another seven UK shows, then hits mainland Europe for dates in Germany, France and Italy.

Support at the UK shows will be provided by either The Jesus and Mary Chain or The Damned. Artist pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 20 at 10am local time using the password “boogieman", while the general ticket sale begins this Friday at 10am local time.

"We’re looking forward to incredible crowds, massive energy and more unforgettable nights," say the band. "See you all soon!

Hollywood Vampires – led by Alice Cooper, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and actor/musician Johnny Depp – will be joined by regular guitarist Tommy Henriksen. On the band's last tour, in 2023, the lineup was completed by drummer Glen Sobel, bassist Chris Wyse and guitarist/keyboardist Buck Johnson. Full dates below.

Hollywood Vampires: European Tour 2026

Aug 12: London O2 Arena, UK *

Aug 14: Cardiff Castle, UK $

Aug 15: Scarborough Open Air Theatre, UK $

Aug 17: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Aug 18: Manchester AO Arena, UK *

Aug 19: Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham, UK *

Aug 21: Colchester Castle Park, UK $

Aug 22: Halifax The Piece Hall, UK $

Aug 25: Nürnberg PSD Bank Nürnberg Arena, Germany

Aug 26: Paris Adidas Arena, France

Aug 28: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Aug 30: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Sep 01: Novegro-Tregarezzo Parco della Musica di Milano, Italy

Sep 02: Este Castello Carrarese, Italy

* with The Jesus and Mary Chain

$ with The Damned

