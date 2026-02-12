"We’re in the lab, we’re woodshedding, excited." Eddie Vedder says that Pearl Jam are preparing for a new era

Pearl Jam are taking the first steps of a new era without long-time drummer Matt Cameron, according to frontman Eddie Vedder.

Cameron announced his departure from the Seattle band on July 7, 2025, bringing to an end his 27-year tenure with original members Vedder, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready and Jeff Ament.



"Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998," the 63-year-old San Diego-born drummer posted on social media at the time, "and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter."



Seven months on, Eddie Vedder has told Rolling Stone that the band are rehearsing together once again, and are "excited for the future."

Speaking with Rolling Stone writter Brian Hiatt, Vedder referenced the band's current status by quoting a short passage from an unnamed commentator.



"The quote was, I think, ‘Pearl Jam is in between eras at the moment'," he says. "And I thought that was actually pretty concise."



"We're in the lab, we’re woodshedding, excited," he continues. "It’s cool to think of change. As much as we'd like to have done it the way we did it forever - and we'll still be able to do that thing - I think we’re all just excited for the future."

Vedder declined to reveal who is manning the drum stool "in the lab", cryptically commenting, "If I were to say anything, I think we'd wanna have a band discussion about what we’d wanna say or who would be the messenger or whatever."



Netflix are currently streaming Matter Of Time, a documentary about Vedder's EB Research Partnership.

A synopsis for the film states:



"Set against the emotional backdrop of Eddie Vedder’s 2023 benefit concerts in Seattle, Matter of Time tells the extraordinary true story of families, scientists, and changemakers uniting to cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a devastating rare genetic skin disorder.



"Through powerful performances, scientific breakthroughs, and the courage of the EB community, this moving documentary shows how love, advocacy, and creativity can ignite a revolution in rare disease research."

Watch a trailer for the documentary below: