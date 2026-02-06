Steve Hackett's on the front cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

Steve Hackett graces the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

What better way to kick off 2026 than to celebrate those wonderful first three solo albums from the latter half of the 1970s he made, as he carved a niche out for himself away from Genesis? A time of mercurial music created against an ever-shifting backdrop of the times, and music he’ll be celebrating this year on his upcoming Best Of Genesis & Solo Gems Tour.

We also feature the results of the 2025 Reader's Poll, so find out how your favourite proggers fared, while elsewhere in this issue, Darryl Way, Ian Mosley and John Etheridge recall their time in the former’s Wolf, who burned brightly, albeit briefly, in the mid 70s; US proggers Happy The Man discuss their wonderful first two albums, newly remastered, bringing with them the hope of some new music; the ubiquitous Neal Morse casts an eye over his impressive career to date in The Prog Interview; and Big Big Train tell us the story of their new concept album, Woodcut.

Karnivool, Wolverine, Peter Jones of Tiger Moth Tales, Esoterica, Soen, Textures, Brian Willoughby and more tell us all about their latest releases, there's an excellent White Star Records sampler featuring the likes of John Mitchell, Kyros, Voices From The Fuselage, Kepler Ten, The Paradox Twin and more, plus four great Steve Hackett & friends post cards.

Also in Prog 167...

Mick Abraham - Ian Anderson and Martin Barre pay tribute to Jethro Tull’s original guitarist, who died last December.

Reader's Poll - they progged. You voted. Here are the results of the 2025 Readers’ Poll.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Big Big Train - the melodic proggers get conceptual on their new album, Woodcut.

Wolverine - the mournful Swedes return with their first studio LP for a decade.

Darryl Way's Wolf - Darryl Way, John Etheridge and Ian Mosley recall their time together in 70s prog outfit Darryl Way’s Wolf.

Esoterica - young UK prog rockers aim high with their latest album, Ether Metal.

Karnivool - the Aussie proggers literally return from the wilderness with the long-awaited In Verses.

Soen - the Swedish prog metallers give us the inside scoop on Reliance.

Happy The Man - the story of the US band’s first two records and their recent resurrection.

Textures - the Dutch prog metal sextet tell us about their return with the vibrant Genotype.

Neal Morse - Neal gets emotional as he looks back over a career featuring Spock’s Beard, Transatlantic, Flying Colors and so much more.

Brian Willoughby - former Strawb and David Cousins collaborator Brian Willoughby tells his story.

Tiger Moth Tales - Peter Jones of Tiger Moth Tales and Camel on a prog world full of Genesis, Andy Latimer, Dim Gray, Family Guy and Dikajee.

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by Neal Morse Band, Yes, Bill Nelson, Steve Hogarth, Hawkwind, Rush, Karnivool, Big Big Train, Tony Banks, Tangerine Dream, Ulver, Archive, Peter Baumann, Nektar and loads more!

And reviews of gigs by IQ, John Mitchell & Friends, Katatonia, Prog The Forest and more...

Buying Prog Magazine made easy...

* You can use our store finder to find your nearest stockist. Go to Prog on the alphabetical pull-down menu and enter your postcode.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. You can get single digital issues from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Subscribe to Prog. We are now accepting subscriptions from the rest of the world. Subscriptions available here.

* In North America, Prog is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from Magazines Direct and also Burning Shed.

Click on the corresponding cover on the single issue page at Magazines Direct for payment options.