"I have confidence the righteous will rise up against this aberration": U2 surprise release politically charged EP Days Of Ash slamming ICE, Putin, Netanyahu and more
U2's first collection of new songs in nearly a decade pays tribute to Renee Good, the US citizen killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis, and others
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
Louder
Louder’s weekly newsletter is jam-packed with the team’s personal highlights from the last seven days, including features, breaking news, reviews and tons of juicy exclusives from the world of alternative music.
Every Friday
Classic Rock
The Classic Rock newsletter is an essential read for the discerning rock fan. Every week we bring you the news, reviews and the very best features and interviews from our extensive archive. Written by rock fans for rock fans.
Every Friday
Metal Hammer
For the last four decades Metal Hammer has been the world’s greatest metal magazine. Created by metalheads for metalheads, ‘Hammer takes you behind the scenes, closer to the action, and nearer to the bands that you love the most.
Every Friday
Prog
The Prog newsletter brings you the very best of Prog Magazine and our website, every Friday. We'll deliver you the very latest news from the Prog universe, informative features and archive material from Prog’s impressive vault.
U2 have surprise-released a new EP, Days Of Ash. The politically charged material is the band's first collection of new songs since 2017's Songs Of Experience.
In a statement, the band say: "On this Ash Wednesday, Days Of Ash is released as a self-contained collection of five new songs and a selected poem - American Obituary, The Tears Of Things, Song Of The Future, Wildpeace, One Life At A Time and Yours Eternally (ft. Ed Sheeran & Taras Topolia).
"This new EP is a response to current events, inspired by the many extraordinary and courageous people fighting on the frontlines of freedom. Four of the five tracks are about individuals – a mother, a father, a teenage girl whose lives were brutally cut short - and a soldier who’d rather be singing but is ready to die for the freedom of his country."
The victims include Renee Good, the mother of three killed while protesting ICE agent activity in Minneapolis last month, Sarina Esmailzadeh, who was beaten to death by Iranian security forces during protests in 2022, and Awdah Hathaleen, a Palestinian activist killed by an Israeli settler in the West Bank last year. Yours Eternally, meanwhile, is sung as a letter from a Ukrainian soldier engaged in the ongoing conflict with Russia.
"Ask anyone in east Germany or Poland or Latvia if they think Putin will stop at Ukraine if he can get away with it?" writes Bino in a one-off edition of U2's Propaganda fanzine. "He’d find an excuse to invade Ireland if it suited his purposes."
The EP also includes Wildpeace, a poem by Israeli poet Yehuda Amichai, read by Nigerian musician Adeola.
"It’s the moral force of Judaism that helped shape Western civilisation," says Bono. "As with Islamophobia, antisemitism must be countered every time we witness it. The rape, murder and abduction of Israelis on 7 October was evil, but self-defence is no defence for the sweeping brutality of Netanyahu’s response."
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
"We believe in a world where borders are not erased by force. Where culture, language and memory are not silenced by fear," says guitarist The Edge. "Where the dignity of a people is not negotiable. This belief isn’t temporary. It isn’t political fashion. It’s the ground we stand on. And we stand there together."
"The death of truth is the birth of evil," adds Bono. "I have confidence the righteous will rise up against this aberration. I have many dear conservative friends who are as worried about the far right as my democratic ones are worried about the far left. Surely the world needs a 'radical centre' that draws from both traditions."
All six tracks can be streamed below.
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.