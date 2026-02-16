Steven Wilson announces two Royal Albert Hall dates in October, his only live shows this year

Steven Wilson has announced his only live dates for 2026, with two nights at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on October 28 and 29.

It will be the seventh time that Wilson has played the venue and he and his band will be joined by an orchestra and choir for the very first time; the Parallax Orchestra and a choir, who will be performing previously unheard arrangements of Wilson's 2025 album The Overview that have been prepared especially for these shows by one of the Parallax Orchestra’s founders, award winning composer, conductor, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Simon Dobson.

Tickets go on sale on February 20 at 10am.

Wilson recently discussed the follow-up to The Overview with the YouTube channel Immersive Audio Album, telling host Jonathan Cornell the as-yet-untitled concept album was nearing completion and was very different to last year's The Overview.

"Yeah, it's almost finished, actually," Wilson tells Cornell in the interview (all of which you can watch below). "It's a very strange record. It's a complete opposite of The Overview, which was a very lush, very big record and also about a very large — well, the largest possible subject matter you can imagine, literally the cosmos as we know it. This is a much more insular record.

"It's still very conceptual. It's still very experimental, and the pieces are — well, it feels like another single piece of music to me, in that sense. But it's much more angular and experimental in a way that I'm really excited about. And that's all I can really say at the moment. Very different again, yeah."