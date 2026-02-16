Steven Wilson announces two Royal Albert Hall dates in October, his only live shows this year
Steven Wilson will perform with an orchestra and choir for the very first time with a live show featuring previously unheard arrangements of The Overview
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
Louder
Louder’s weekly newsletter is jam-packed with the team’s personal highlights from the last seven days, including features, breaking news, reviews and tons of juicy exclusives from the world of alternative music.
Every Friday
Classic Rock
The Classic Rock newsletter is an essential read for the discerning rock fan. Every week we bring you the news, reviews and the very best features and interviews from our extensive archive. Written by rock fans for rock fans.
Every Friday
Metal Hammer
For the last four decades Metal Hammer has been the world’s greatest metal magazine. Created by metalheads for metalheads, ‘Hammer takes you behind the scenes, closer to the action, and nearer to the bands that you love the most.
Every Friday
Prog
The Prog newsletter brings you the very best of Prog Magazine and our website, every Friday. We'll deliver you the very latest news from the Prog universe, informative features and archive material from Prog’s impressive vault.
Steven Wilson has announced his only live dates for 2026, with two nights at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on October 28 and 29.
It will be the seventh time that Wilson has played the venue and he and his band will be joined by an orchestra and choir for the very first time; the Parallax Orchestra and a choir, who will be performing previously unheard arrangements of Wilson's 2025 album The Overview that have been prepared especially for these shows by one of the Parallax Orchestra’s founders, award winning composer, conductor, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Simon Dobson.
Tickets go on sale on February 20 at 10am.
Wilson recently discussed the follow-up to The Overview with the YouTube channel Immersive Audio Album, telling host Jonathan Cornell the as-yet-untitled concept album was nearing completion and was very different to last year's The Overview.
"Yeah, it's almost finished, actually," Wilson tells Cornell in the interview (all of which you can watch below). "It's a very strange record. It's a complete opposite of The Overview, which was a very lush, very big record and also about a very large — well, the largest possible subject matter you can imagine, literally the cosmos as we know it. This is a much more insular record.
"It's still very conceptual. It's still very experimental, and the pieces are — well, it feels like another single piece of music to me, in that sense. But it's much more angular and experimental in a way that I'm really excited about. And that's all I can really say at the moment. Very different again, yeah."
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.