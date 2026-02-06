"There are no plans for any physical release of this recording." Steven Wilson announces new live album Impossible Tightrope and launches hi-res audiophile resource
Headphone Dust will host high-resolution, 5.1, and Atmos/spatial audio editions of Wilson's work
Prog superstar Steven Wilson has announced a new album, Impossible Tightrope: Live in Madrid. It's the first release to arrive via Wilson's new audiophile platform, Headphone Dust, which will offer high-resolution, 5.1, and Atmos/spatial audio editions of Wilson's work.
In addition to the live album, several other releases are also available from Headphone Dust inclkuding the much-loved album 2013 album The Raven That Refused to Sing in new Dolby Atmos/Binaural Mixes, plus last year's The Overview (MKV/FLAC), The Harmony Codex (MKV/FLAC) and Grace For Drowning (FLAC/Stereo & 5.1).
"For some time I’ve been planning to have an online platform where I can focus on making audiophile versions of the things I work on," says Wilson. "I love (and am still committed to) the Blu-ray format, but not everyone has the capacity to play these discs, not to mention that these releases need to be limited and tend to go out of print quickly, meaning the audio becomes unavailable.
"So I’m happy to announce that a brand new Headphone Dust high-res audio resource has now launched and will provide a permanent home for my work to be downloaded in high resolution, 5.1 and Atmos / spatial audio. To begin with, I’m concentrating on my solo catalogue, but in time I hope to also be able to include other work with my own bands/collaborations and the many artists I’ve mixed for."
"To celebrate the launch, an exclusive live album is now available. Impossible Tightrope is a complete document of the final concert of the European leg of The Overview tour. Recorded in front of a lively Madrid audience, the two-hour-plus show has been mixed from the multitracks in stereo, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos. There are no plans for any physical release of this recording."
Headphone Dust is open now at headphonedust.store.
