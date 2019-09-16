The Hu reveal 2020 UK and European tour dates

The Hu have announced that they’ll tour across Europe and the UK in early 2020.

The Mongolian sensations, who launched their debut album The Gereg last week through Eleven Seven Music, will play a total of 23 dates, kicking off at Hamburg’s Grünspan on January 15 and closing with a set at The Academy in Dublin on February 16.

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am local time on September 20 while all the dates can be found below.

The Hu are currently on tour across North America, with the dates stretching into December.

The band, who blend Mongolian sounds and western rock, released videos for Yuve Yuve Yu, Wolf Totem, Shoog Shoog and The Great Chinggis Khaan from the new record and gave Classic Rock an exclusive track-by-track guide to The Gereg.

The Hu: The Gereg

Mongolian sensations The Hu have just released their debut album The Gereg. It features the lead singles Yuve Yuve Yu, Wolf Totem, Shoog Shoog and The Great Chinggis Khaan.View Deal

The Hu 2020 UK and European tour

Jan 15: Hamburg Grünspan, Germany

Jan 16: Aarhus Fonden Voxhall, Denmark

Jan 18: Oslo Rockefeller Music Gall, Norway

Jan 19: Stockholm Vasateatern, Sweden

Jan 20: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Jan 22: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Jan 24: Wroclaw Pralnia, Poland

Jan 25: Warsaw Palladium, Poland

Jan 27: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Jan 28: Vienna Flex, Austria

Jan 30: Munich Technikum, Germany

Jan 31: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Feb 02: Cologne Die Kantine, Germany

Feb 03: Paris Trianon, France

Feb 05: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Feb 06: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium

Feb 08: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Feb 10: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Feb 11: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Feb 12: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 14: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Feb 15: Belfast Limelight, UK

Feb 16: Dublin The Academy, Ireland