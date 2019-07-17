Mongolian outfit The HU plot North American tour

Mongolian sensations The HU have announced a three-month North American tour.

The band have lined up a total of 53 dates, which will get underway in Minneapolis on September 11 and wrap up in Las Vegas on December 7.

The “Hunnu rock” specialists have lined up the shows in support of their new album The Gereg, which will launch on September 13 through Eleven Seven Music.

Their music is a fusion of Mongolian sounds and western rock and their past videos for Yuve Yuve Yu, Wolf Totem and Shoog Shoog have racked up millions of views.

Guitarist Temuulen, aka Temka, says: “When we do this, we try to spiritually express this beautiful thing about Mongolian music. We think we will talk to everyone's soul though our music."

Tickets for the tour will go on sale from 10am local time this coming Friday (July 19).

(Image credit: Eleven Seven Music)

The HU: The Gereg

1. The Gereg

2. Wolf Totem

3. The Great Chinggis Khaan

4. The Legend of Mother Swan

5. Shoog Shoog

6. The Same

7. Yuve Yuve Yu

8. Shireg Shireg

9. The Song Of Women

The HU: The Gereg

Mongolian sensations The HU are poised to release their new album The Gereg. It features the lead singles Yuve Yuve Yu, Wolf Totem and Shoog Shoog.View Deal

The HU: 2019 North American tour

Sep 11: Minneapolis Fine Line Music Café, MN

Sep 13: Milwaukee The Rave Bar, WI

Sep 14: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 15: Detroit El Club, MI

Sep 17: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH

Sep 18: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Sep 19: Montreal L'Astral, QC

Sep 21: Quebec City Le D'Auteuil, QC

Sep 23: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Sep 24: Brooklyn Warsaw, NY

Sep 26: Washington Black Cat, DC

Sep 27: Asbury Park The Stone Pony, NJ

Sep 28: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Oct 02: Salt Lake City The Complex - The Grand, UT

Oct 03: Denver Oriental Theatre, CO

Oct 08:Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ

Oct 10: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA

Oct 11: Joshua Tree Music Festival, CA

Oct 12: Los Angeles Teragram, CA

Oct 13: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Oct 15: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 16: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Oct 19: Las Vegas Las Rageous Rock Festival, NV

Oct 21: El Paso Lowbrow Palace, TX

Oct 22: San Antonio Paper Tiger, TX

Oct 24: Dallas Trees, TX

Oct 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Oct 27: Austin Emo's, TX

Oct 29: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Oct 30: St Louis Firebird, MO

Nov 02: Nashville Exit/In, TN

Nov 03: Atlanta Terminal West, GA

Nov 05: Orlando The Social, FL

Nov 06: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Nov 07: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Nov 10: Charlotte The Underground , NC

Nov 11: Richmond Broadberry, VA

Nov 13: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Nov 17: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Nov 18: Pittsburgh Mr. Small's Theatre, PA

Nov 19: Columbus The Basement, OH

Nov 21: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Nov 22: Louisville Zanzabar, KY

Nov 23: Indianapolis The Hi-Fi, IN

Nov 25: Des Moines Wooly's, IA

Nov 26: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Nov 27: Colorado Springs Black Sheep, CO

Dec 01: San Francisco Independent, CA

Dec 02: San Jose The Ritz, CA

Dec 04: Ventura Majestic Theatre, CA

Dec 05: Santa Ana Observatory, CA

Dec 06: Pomona Glass House, CA

Dec 07: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV