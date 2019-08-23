Mongolian sensations The Hu launch video for The Great Chinggis Khaan

Mongolian metal sensations The Hu have released a video for their track The Great Chinggis Khaan after teasing the promo earlier this week.

It’s the latest material to be taken from the band’s upcoming debut album The Gereg, which will launch on September 13 through Eleven Seven Music.

The Hu previously released videos for Yuve Yuve Yu, Wolf Totem and Shoog Shoog.

A statement on the video reads: “In February of this year in minus 30-degree weather, the band traveled to Burkhan Khalduun, the birthplace of Chinggis Khaan, to film this epic video.

“The video shares the story of Chinggis Khaan as he is portrayed in Mongolian culture, an inventor and a founding father of the country, rather than the worldly view of him as a warrior and conqueror.”

The Hu, who were recently named a Cultural Envoy of Mongolia by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, will head out on tour across North America from next month which will see them play 53-dates.

(Image credit: Eleven Seven Music)

The Hu: The Gereg

1. The Gereg

2. Wolf Totem

3. The Great Chinggis Khaan

4. The Legend of Mother Swan

5. Shoog Shoog

6. The Same

7. Yuve Yuve Yu

8. Shireg Shireg

9. The Song Of Women

The Hu: The Gereg

Mongolian sensations The HU are poised to release their new album The Gereg. It features the lead singles Yuve Yuve Yu, Wolf Totem and Shoog Shoog.View Deal

The Hu: 2019 North American tour

Sep 11: Minneapolis Fine Line Music Café, MN

Sep 13: Milwaukee The Rave Bar, WI

Sep 14: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 15: Detroit El Club, MI

Sep 17: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH

Sep 18: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Sep 19: Montreal L'Astral, QC

Sep 21: Quebec City Le D'Auteuil, QC

Sep 23: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Sep 24: Brooklyn Warsaw, NY

Sep 26: Washington Black Cat, DC

Sep 27: Asbury Park The Stone Pony, NJ

Sep 28: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Oct 02: Salt Lake City The Complex - The Grand, UT

Oct 03: Denver Oriental Theatre, CO

Oct 08:Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ

Oct 10: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA

Oct 11: Joshua Tree Music Festival, CA

Oct 12: Los Angeles Teragram, CA

Oct 13: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Oct 15: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 16: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Oct 19: Las Vegas Las Rageous Rock Festival, NV

Oct 21: El Paso Lowbrow Palace, TX

Oct 22: San Antonio Paper Tiger, TX

Oct 24: Dallas Trees, TX

Oct 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Oct 27: Austin Emo's, TX

Oct 29: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Oct 30: St Louis Firebird, MO

Nov 02: Nashville Exit/In, TN

Nov 03: Atlanta Terminal West, GA

Nov 05: Orlando The Social, FL

Nov 06: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Nov 07: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Nov 10: Charlotte The Underground , NC

Nov 11: Richmond Broadberry, VA

Nov 13: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Nov 17: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Nov 18: Pittsburgh Mr. Small's Theatre, PA

Nov 19: Columbus The Basement, OH

Nov 21: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Nov 22: Louisville Zanzabar, KY

Nov 23: Indianapolis The Hi-Fi, IN

Nov 25: Des Moines Wooly's, IA

Nov 26: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Nov 27: Colorado Springs Black Sheep, CO

Dec 01: San Francisco Independent, CA

Dec 02: San Jose The Ritz, CA

Dec 04: Ventura Majestic Theatre, CA

Dec 05: Santa Ana Observatory, CA

Dec 06: Pomona Glass House, CA

Dec 07: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV