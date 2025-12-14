President aren’t an industry plant band, says the lead singer of President: “People find it hard to accept that something can just explode organically”

The lead singer of fast-rising masked metal band President says that the band are not backed by some “huge corporate entity”.

The anonymous four-piece emerged back in February, when their name was included on the poster for Download festival 2025. Shortly after, they launched a mysterious countdown and became the subject of much online scrutiny, which intensified after the release of their debut single In The Name Of The Father in May.

The following month, President played Download’s Dogtooth stage in front of an overflowing tent. The rapid ascension – as well as the fact that they’re managed by Future History, the company who look after Sleep Token – has led some observers to label the band as ‘industry plants’. However, in the new issue of Metal Hammer, President’s nameless singer shoots down those allegations.

“When you blow up really quickly, it’s assumed you’re backed by a huge corporate machine,” he tells us. “People find it hard to accept that something can just explode organically. But if something’s getting a lot of attention, you’re gonna draw equal measures of hate as you are love. I’d rather people felt something than nothing at all.”

In fact, Mr President insists that he “couldn’t have planned a harder way to introduce President to the world”.

He elaborates: “If it [the Download performance] went wrong, it would have been a fucking disaster. But it spurred me on to rise to the challenge. And hearing everyone shouting ‘President!’ made it all worth it; when I walked offstage, I was wiping tears off of my mask. It was such an emotional moment.”

President released their debut EP, King Of Terrors, in September. They recently made their US debut with shows in New York and Los Angeles, and they’re currently touring Australia supporting Architects.

They’ll support Architects once again on a mainland European tour in January and February, before playing more headline dates in North America in February and March. In April, President will headline Takedown festival in Portsmouth, UK, before embarking on a totally sold-out European headline tour.

There’ll also be new music from the band next year, and Mr President recently revealed that writing for their first album is well underway.

The new Hammer offers the essential breakdown of 2025 in metal, including interviews with the hottest stars of the year as well as our list of the best albums of the past 12 months. Order your copy online and get it delivered directly to your door.