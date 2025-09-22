Thrice announce UK tour dates for 2026

Post-hardcore trailblazers Thrice have announced details of a new European and UK tour. The quartet will embark on the 13-date jaunt in March 2026, with six UK dates planned to begin in Cardiff on 13th March and culminate at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town six days later.

The tour is in support of the band’s new record Horizons/West, due out on Epitaph on 3rd October. The album is a companion piece to Horizons/East, which was released back in 2021.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am this Friday 26th September from the band’s website.

The tour will be the rockers’ first UK tour since they visited British shores in 2024 as part of the 20th anniversary tour for their third album The Artist In The Ambulance. Horizons/West is their 12th record and fourth since they reunited after a four-year hiatus from 2011-2015.

Their UK tour dates are:

Mar 13: Cardiff Tramshed

Mar 14: Manchester O2 Ritz

Mar 15: Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers

Mar 17: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 18: Birmingham O2 Institute

Mar 19: London O2 Forum Kentish Town