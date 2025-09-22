Thrice announce UK tour dates for 2026
The post-hardcore trailblazers will hit the road in support of their 12th album Horizons/West, due out in early October
Post-hardcore trailblazers Thrice have announced details of a new European and UK tour. The quartet will embark on the 13-date jaunt in March 2026, with six UK dates planned to begin in Cardiff on 13th March and culminate at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town six days later.
The tour is in support of the band’s new record Horizons/West, due out on Epitaph on 3rd October. The album is a companion piece to Horizons/East, which was released back in 2021.
Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am this Friday 26th September from the band’s website.
The tour will be the rockers’ first UK tour since they visited British shores in 2024 as part of the 20th anniversary tour for their third album The Artist In The Ambulance. Horizons/West is their 12th record and fourth since they reunited after a four-year hiatus from 2011-2015.
Their UK tour dates are:
Mar 13: Cardiff Tramshed
Mar 14: Manchester O2 Ritz
Mar 15: Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers
Mar 17: Nottingham Rock City
Mar 18: Birmingham O2 Institute
Mar 19: London O2 Forum Kentish Town
Niall Doherty is a writer and editor whose work can be found in Classic Rock, The Guardian, Music Week, FourFourTwo, on Apple Music and more. Formerly the Deputy Editor of Q magazine, he co-runs the music Substack letter The New Cue with fellow former Q colleagues Ted Kessler and Chris Catchpole. He is also Reviews Editor at Record Collector. Over the years, he's interviewed some of the world's biggest stars, including Elton John, Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, Muse, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, Depeche Mode, Robert Plant and more. Radiohead was only for eight minutes but he still counts it.
