Smashing Pumpkins announce massive UK arena date

Following the release of comeback single Solara last week, Smashing Pumpkins have announced a massive headlining date at London's Wembley Arena on October 16. So far, it's the only date of the band's Shiny And Oh So Bright tour to be announced for the UK. The band also announced they will be playing a show at Bolonga's Unipol Arena two days later.

The band announced the tour earlier this year, touting it as a "original members reunion" – amid a very public battle between frontman Billy Corgan and classic-era bassist D'arcy Wretzky, which erupted when it transpired she hadn't been invited to rejoin the band. Instead, long-time collaborator Jeff Schroeder will join the band on bass.

