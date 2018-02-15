Smashing Pumpkins reunite for North American tour

Smashing Pumpkins have confirmed that original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha have reunited for a North American tour.

A reunion has been touted for some time, with both vocalist and guitarist Corgan and drummer Chamberlin reporting last year that they were open to the idea. Then, last month, Corgan published a photograph showing the trio in the studio.

As expected, there’s no room for original bassist D’arcy Wretzky on what is billed as the Shiny And Oh So Bright 2018 Tour, with a war of words between her and the Pumpkins’ camp emerging over the course of the last week.

Bass duties will be handed by Jeff Schroeder.

Corgan says: “Some 30 years ago, as The Smashing Pumpkins, James Iha and I began a musical journey in the cramped rear bedroom of my father’s house.

“And so it’s magic to me that we’re able to coalesce once more around the incredible Jimmy Chamberlin, to celebrate those songs we’ve made together.”

Tickets will go on sale from Friday, February 23 via LiveNation. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Jul 12: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ

Jul 14: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK

Jul 16: Austin Frank Erwin Center, TX

Jul 17: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Jul 18: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Jul 20: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jul 21: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Jul 22: Atlanta Infinite Energy Aerna, GA

Jul 24: Miami American Airlines Arena, FL

Jul 25: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Jul 27: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

Jul 28: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jul 29: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Jul 31: Boston TD Garden, MA

Aug 01: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 04: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Aug 05: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Aug 07: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Aug 08: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Aug 11: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Aug 13: Chicago United Center, IL

Aug 16: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Aug 17: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse, IN

Aug 19: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 20: Omaha CenturyLink Center, NE

Aug 21: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Aug 24: Seattle Key Arena, WA

Aug 25: Portland Moda Center, OR

Aug 27: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Aug 28: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Aug 30: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Sep 01: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Sep 02: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Sep 04: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Sep 05: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 07: Boise Ford Idaho Center, ID

