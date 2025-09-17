System Of A Down add second UK date to European tour with Queens Of The Stone Age and Acid Bath
The alt-metal band will play a second show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 15
System Of A Down have added a second UK date to their first European tour in nine years.
The nu metal-era band, who last week announced a run of summer 2026 stadium shows with support from Queens Of The Stone Age and Acid Bath, have announced an extra date at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, set to take place on July 15. It will follow the first planned show at the venue, scheduled for July 13.
An artist presale for the second Tottenham concert opens up at 12pm UK time today (September 17). The updated schedule for the entire tour is available below.
System announced their summer tour last Wednesday (September 10), one day after teasers were spotted in London and cities in Italy and Germany. The band haven’t played in Europe since 2017, when they did a 20-date run of shows that included a headline slot at Download festival in the UK.
In the late 2010s, System stepped away from playing extensive tours in favour of standalone dates. Singer Serj Tankian explained last month that the reduced schedule was a result of creative frustration with the touring lifestyle, as well as back surgery that he underwent in 2021.
He told SiriusXM’s Eddie Trunk: “For years, personally, I didn’t wanna tour at all. I had back surgery. I had a lot of issues, so I was not, health-wise, in a place where I could travel a lot.”
He continued: “And the idea of the groundhog, the idea of repetition also artistically got to me in terms of continuous long touring. And so it wasn’t really by design. It was kind of by force. That was the only way we could do stuff, is just do one show here, one show there.”
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
However, as of 2025, System are onboard with touring again. They did a run of shows in South America in the spring, marking their first tour since 2018, and recently played six co-headlining stadium shows in North America. Bassist Shavo Odadjian explained the rejuvenated schedule during an interview with Metal Hammer in April.
“We’re older now, and we respect each other, and we’ve talked,” he said. “We’ve noticed how social media, and the media in general, has swayed us. We’ve just turned everything off and… we’re grateful for each other. We love each other. Anything that has happened between us is minuscule. We’re just playing, doing what we feel like doing. It’s not planned at all.”
Although System are out playing more shows again, don’t expect the follow-up to 2005 double album Mezmerize/Hypnotize to materialise soon. When Trunk asked Tankian last month if there are any plans for a new album, the singer replied, “Not at this time.”
2nd show added in London on 15 July. Pre-sale opens for this new date tomorrow at 12pm local. pic.twitter.com/7V7kcmvKOdSeptember 16, 2025
System Of A Down 2026 European tour dates:
Jun 29: Stockholm Strawberry Arena, Sweden
Jul 02: Paris Stade De France, France
Jul 06: Milan Ippodromo Snai La Maura, Italy
Jul 08: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 10: Dusseldorf Open Air Park Düsseldorf, Germany
Jul 13: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK
Jul 15: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK
Jul 18: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.