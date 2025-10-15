In news that will delight fans of '90s alt-rock, Sugar – the band formed by former Hüsker Dü frontman Bob Mould in 1992 – have released their first new music since calling it quits in 1995. New single House Of Dead Memories is a typically potent slice of pop melody underpinned by bruising guitar, and picks up right where File Under: Easy Listening left off in 1994.

The single is accompanied by the news that Sugar will return to the stage for the first time in 30 years. The band have announced four live dates for 2026, kicking off with a pair of shows at New York's Webster Hall in early June before crossing the Atlantic for two London bookings at the Forum. Dates below.

"Sugar was a meteorite," says Bob Mould. "I spent all of 1991 writing and performing new material at solo shows. David and Malcolm had never met, but I was certain we three would work well together.

"Sugar was a workhorse. After weeks of rehearsal in early 1992, we spent three months recording Copper Blue and Beaster. By summer 1992, the musical climate was perfect for what we created.

"Sugar was a phenomena. No one could have predicted the results. We held onto the wheel and did our best to enjoy the wild ride. Sugar was part of a pivotal era in popular music, and a special time in my life.

"The long pause is over. I’m excited to hit the PLAY button. See you in 2026!"

The band have also announced a celebration of the classic Copper Blue album, NME's Album Of The Year in 1992. Copper Blue – The Singles Collection is a limited edition 4x12" box scheduled to land on Record Store Day Black Friday, November 28.

The set contains the band's four Copper Blue singles – Changes, Helpless, A Good Idea and If I Can’t Change Your Mind, alongside their original b-sides, and, in the case of Helpless – originally released in the US with the same B-sides as the UK version of Changes – three live tracks recorded at Chicago's Cabaret Metro that previously appeared on the deluxe edition of Copper Blue released in 2012. Full tracklist below.

"Since we last played in 1995, I have worked on hundreds of records and engaged with music people all over the world," says bassist Dave Barbe. "When the subject of Sugar comes up, it is like a misty legend that they either remember from a long time ago or have only heard about. I am excited for fans to experience it in the real.

"I am really looking forward to these shows. It will all get real when I feel Bob’s amp shaking my pants legs again."

"The return of Sugar is a moment that I’ve been dreaming about for a very long time,” adds drummer Malcolm Travis. “What we managed to accomplish in the short span of time we were in existence still boggles my mind.

"There was so much packed into that period... the travel, the shows, the recordings and getting to meet so many people who loved and supported us. To get back to working together again with Bob and David is such a gift, and I’m looking forward to what the future has in store for us.

"Can’t wait to bring it to the people in 2026... fasten your seatbelts, folks."

May 02: New York Webster Hall, NY

May 03: New York Webster Hall, NY

May 23: London O2 Forum, UK

May 24: London O2 Forum, UK

Copper Blue – The Singles Collection

12" 1

A1. Changes

A2. Needle Hits E

B1. If I Can't Change Your Mind (Solo Mix)

B2. Try Again



12" 2

A1. Helpless

A2. The Act We Act*

B1. The Slim*

B2. Man on the Moon*



12" 3

A1. A Good Idea

B1. Where Diamonds Are Halos

B2. Slick*

B3. Armenia City in the Sky*



12" 4

A1. If I Can't Change Your Mind

A2. Clownmaster

B1. Anyone*

B2. Hoover Dam*

* Recorded live at the Chicago Cabaret