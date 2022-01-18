Slipknot announce 40-date Knotfest Roadshow tour for North America

With their seventh studio album nearing completion, Slipknot have unveiled a 40-date Knotfest Roadshow tour for the US and Canada to begin in mid-March.

Split into two legs, March 16 through to April 17, and then May 18 through to June 18, the tour will feature support from In This Moment and Jinjer on the first set of dates, and Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 on the second leg.

Announcing the tour, Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan says: “It feels so good to get back out on the road with our Culture. Get ready for a brand new experience. See you soon.”

“Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with two different, exciting packages,” adds frontman Corey Taylor. “Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be.”

Taylor has previously promised “Big Shit Coming” for the Iowa band in 2022. He has also assured Slipknot fans that they’re in for a treat with the new album, which he says is set to feature “fucking savage heavy shit”.

(Image credit: Slipknot)

The band will play:

Mar 16: Fargo FARGODOME, ND

Mar 18: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Mar 19: Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena, KS

Mar 22: Memphis FedExForum, TN

Mar 23: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Mar 25: North Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena, AR

Mar 26: Durant Choctaw Grand Theatre, OK

Mar 29: Birmingham Legacy Arena at the BJCC, AL

Mar 30: N. Charleston North Charleston Coliseum, SC

Apr 01: Greensboro Coliseum Complex, NC

Apr 02: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Apr 04: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH

Apr 06: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Apr 07: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Apr 09: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Apr 11: Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada Life Centre, CAN

Apr 12: Regina, Saskatchewan Brandt Centre, CAN

Apr 14: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan SaskTel Centre, CAN

Apr 15: Edmonton, Alberta Rogers Place, CAN

Apr 17: Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, CAN



May 18: University Park Bryce Jordan Center, PA

May 20: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

May 21: Providence Dunkin' Donuts Center, RI

May 22: Manchester SNHU Arena, NH

May 24: Albany MVP Arena, NY

May 26: Montreal, Quebec Bell Centre, CAN

May 28: Québec, Quebec Videotron Centre, CAN

May 29: Ottawa, Ontario Canadian Tire Centre, CAN

May 30: Toronto, Ontario Budweiser Stage, CAN

Jun 01: Cincinnati, Ohio Heritage Bank Center, OH

Jun 02: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Jun 04: East Troy Alpine Valley Music Theatre, WI

Jun 05: Moline TaxSlayer Center, IL

Jun 07: Bonner Springs Azura Amphitheater, KS

Jun 09: Colorado Springs The Broadmoor World Arena, CO

Jun 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Jun 13: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Jun 14: Ridgefield RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, WA

Jun 17: Las Vegas MGM Garden Arena, NV

Jun 18: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA



