“Lars played me the whole song down the phone. He said, ‘What do you think?’ I said, ‘Are you kidding?!’”: The inside story of the greatest Metallica album Metallica didn’t write

In the autumn of 1998, after a three-album run of the Black Album, Load and Reload had seen Metallica evolve from thrash metal’s greatest band to an arena rock behemoth, the band set about doing what they do best: blindsiding everyone with something completely unexpected.

“Metallica still needs to have fun,” Lars Ulrich told Billboard that November. “We made three pretty serious albums in a row. It was time to do something different.”

Released on November 23 of that year, that “something” turned out to be Garage Inc – a monstrous double-disc collection of covers of seminal rock and metal songs that had inspired the Four Horsemen over the years.

While the second disc was a smorgasbord of B-sides from various Metallica releases across their career, the first was a brand new collection of fresh takes on timeless classics.

We dissect that colossal first half – with a little help from some of the bands who inspired it.

1. Free Speech For The Dumb (Discharge cover)

It still seems a bold move for the world’s biggest metal band to open a new record with a grinding dirge by Discharge, the 80s most brutal punk terrorists . Once hated by the press for their relentlessly basic, bleak noise assaults – hammered out to a frantic stuttering rhythm (the ‘d-beat’,itself inspiring a global subgenre) – the Stoke-on-Trent band laid the template for metallic hardcore, and were keenly adopted by the metal underground.

There was a 90s mini-industry in Discharge covers among discerning metal bands such as Anthrax, Machine Head and Soulfly, but with this face-ripping opener, Metallica stayed faithful to the original (from Discharge’s seminal 1982 debut Hear Nothing See Nothing Say Nothing), while slowing it down to a metallic grind.

“Why have so many metal bands covered Discharge?” the band’s guitarist Tony ‘Bones’ Roberts tells Metal Hammer. “Easy to do, innit?! Ha ha ha! The thing is, out of all the tracks I’ve ever heard, nobody’s ever got it right. It’s nearly there, but there’s something missing. Nobody has ever recreated it. Even we haven’t recreated that original sound; it was just a one-off. Lucky day, wasn’t it?!”

2. It’s Electric (Diamond Head cover)

Joining Iron Maiden, Saxon and Def Leppard in the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal, Diamond Head were tipped for megastardom in 1980. They’d been formed in Stourbridge in the West Midlands in 1976 by guitarist Brian Tatler, drummer Duncan Scott, vocalist Sean Harris and bassist Colin Kimberley. It’s Electric was inspired by an AC/DC concert in Birmingham in 1977.

I was impressed they’d gone to the trouble to work out one of our songs – even the solo was much spot on. Brian Tatler

“This was our 45th song, written in June 1978,” recalls Diamond Head guitarist Brian Tatler. “Everything before it was scrapped, but this had something special and entered our live set – not that we did many gigs then! It went down well live and was deemed good enough for our debut album [1980’s Lightning To The Nations].”

Due to bad management decisions and wrong deals, success didn’t happen for Diamond Head, but they quartet influenced an aspiring ex-pat Danish drummer named Lars Ulrich, who crossed the Atlantic to watch them live and hang out. Shortly after, their setlists were getting replicated by a fledgling Metallica.

“In 1982 Lars sent a rehearsal room cassette of them playing It’s Electric,” says Tatler. “Then in November 1984 I got sent a copy of the Creeping Death 12” with Am I Evil? on the flipside. I was impressed that they’d gone to the trouble to work out, record and release one of our songs – even the solo was pretty much spot on. I had no idea of the potential of Metallica at this point, but I was flattered.”

3. Sabbra Cadabra (Black Sabbath cover)

This was the Garage Inc track closest to then-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted’s heart. “Geezer Butler is my favourite bassist of all time,” he told fan club magazine So What! “So needless to say, that was the shit, and the one that I tried the hardest to pay the most attention to be ultra-respectful on.”

From the Brummie metal inventors’ fifth LP, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, it was an unusually chirpy, loved-up rock’n’roll tune.

“It’s that opening riff that just really gets us going,” guitarist Kirk said in 1998, when Metallica were still in the studio playing around with the song. “We might try to glue Sabbra Cadabra together with another Sabbath song.”

In the event, A National Acrobat was plucked from the same album and interpolated into the mid-section, neatly seguing from a carefree song about shagging to some of Geezer’s weightiest lyrical concerns (although sadly this meant we didn’t get to hear James Hetfield sing, ‘Lovely lay-yay-yay-yay-deh’).

4. Turn The Page (Bob Seger cover)

Beardy 70s Detroit rocker Bob Seger may have seemed an off-the-wall choice for Metallica in 1998, but this emotive ode to the road suited them perfectly; James Hetfield said that the first time he heard Turn The Page, he swore Metallica could have written it. Yet whenever any Metallicat talks about this road-weary ballad, they seem to distance themselves from its creator.

“It’s a very odd choice. I’m not a big Bob Seger fan,” Kirk confessed at the time. “But when you hear it, you can really picture James singing it”

In an interview with Creem magazine just before he wrote this song for his sixth album, Back In ’72 (released in 1973), Detroit rocker Bob Seger addressed why so few musicians had covered his material: “It seems like the only people who do my stuff are these really off-the-wall cats looking for really off-the-wall stuff,” he said.

5. Die, Die My Darling (Misfits cover)

It was the ever-discerning Cliff Burton who got Lars, James and Kirk into New Jersey horror punks Misfits, commandeering every tour van stereo and endlessly flipping their tapes. By 1986, barely a Metallica photoshoot went by without a bit of visible Misfits merch, and Last Caress (from Misfits’ 1980 Beware EP) remains one of Metallica’s best-loved covers.

Metallica had also jammed Misfits’ London Dungeon since the early days – including onstage with Glenn Danzig in 1994. Here they settled on Die, Die My Darling (originally recorded in 1981, but not released until after the band split up), presumably because it’s just so darn catchy.

6. Loverman (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds cover)

Amid these love letters to 70s rock and 80s metal is this brooding alternative epic of obsessive lust, written in 1994 by an Australian gothic art-rock maestros Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds. Loverman was always the odd man out on Garage Inc, but Papa Het made sure he felt right at home.

“Cave is extremely evil, whether he’s trying to be or not,” James explained of his quirky pick. “I just love the feel of that song and I knew we could do it properly, that we could do it justice.”

Metallica recorded the song at 3am, burnt out after a long, hard day in the studio, which ideally captured the mood: “It was the perfect vibe to do that track,” Kirk said. “Definitely a high point.”

7. Mercyful Fate (Medley - Satan’s Fall/Curse Of The Pharaohs/A Corpse Without Soul Into The Coven/Evil) (Mercyful Fate cover)

Near-contemporaries of Metallica on the nascent 80s extreme metal underground, Mercyful Fate emerged from Copenhagen, Denmark with a devotedly occult but sophisticated and progressive brand of heavy metal, their first, brief phase of activity brimming with some of the mightiest metal tunes ever written.

Lars called me up at home and said to me, ‘Hey, what’s up, we’re recording stuff right now, you wanna hear it?’ King Diamond

Metallica couldn’t choose just one or two to cover, so they went with five, carefully arranging segments together to create Garage Inc’s magnificent labour-of-love centrepiece.

“I didn’t know they were planning it,” Mercyful Fate frontman King Diamond tells Hammer. “Lars called me up at home and said to me, ‘Hey, what’s up, we’re recording stuff right now, you wanna hear it?’ I said, ‘Wow, I get to hear stuff from the new one? Cool, man!’

“And then he played me the whole Mercyful Fate medley down the phone. He said, ‘What do you think?’ I said, ‘Are you kidding?!’ This was really, really an amazing take on those songs; it just sounded killer, it was so well done.”

8. Astronomy (Blue Öyster Cult cover)

New York eccentrics Blue Öyster Cult were promoted as the American Sabbath, but their more sensitive charms were evident on monster smash (Don’t Fear) The Reaper. Esoteric mini-epic Astronomy closed their 1974 album Secret Treaties. By the mid-90s, BÖC bassist Joe Bouchard – one of the song’s co-writers – had quit play music to take a job in publishing. When he heard Metallica were covering one of his old songs, it prompted him to go back to music.

“I said to myself, to have this kind of success, that honour of being covered by a famous band, really meant that I should write more songs,” Joe told Classicbands.com. “The Metallica record ended up selling about 5 million copies. So, that’s pretty cool.”

9. Whiskey In The Jar (Thin Lizzy cover)

The oldest tune covered on Garage Inc – by several centuries. A traditional Irish folk ballad, Whiskey In The Jar’s roots have been traced back to the 17th century, though Metallica were drawing on Thin Lizzy’s 1972 version of this tale of a doomed highwayman betrayed by his lover.

All four Metallica members were big fans of the Dublin rockers, and their iconic frontman Phil Lynott, and this cover came out of a jam that followed a day of unsuccessful songwriting.

Lars Ulrich later revealed that four other Lizzy songs were in contention for Garage Inc, but according to Bob Rock, they liked the idea of honouring Lizzy’s more overlooked earlier era.

“It was one of the most simple ones on the album, because their heart was in it,” Bob Rock told AVClub in 2015. “It was really a live performance of [Metallica] playing it, which you hear, the enthusiasm and the excitement.”

Metallica’s version went on to win a Grammy, helped along by a wild video, set in a raucous, all-female house party.

10. Tuesday’s Gone (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)

Lynyrd Skynyrd were one of the founding fathers of Southern rock in the 70s, before their career was cut short by a tragic plane crash in 1977 that took the life of frontman Ronnie Van Zant and five other people.

It’s a movin’-on song: you’re splitting, you’re leaving your woman at home. You’re off doing your own thing. James Hetfield

Skynyrd were fused into Metallica’s DNA. James Hetfield revealed that the band’s immortal 1974 song Sweet Home Alabama was “the first piece of vinyl I bought with my lawnmower money”, while former Metallica guitarist (and later Megadeth frontman) Dave Mustaine later cheekily inserted the song’s riff into Seek And Destroy.

Metallica first dusted off Tuesday’s Gone, a plaintive ballad from Skynyrd’s debut album (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-’nérd ‘Skin-’nérd), for an all-acoustic benefit organised by Neil Young in October 1997.

A month later, they recorded it at San Jose radio station KSJO FM, joined by Jerry Cantrell, Pepper Keenan, Jim Martin, Les Claypool and Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington.

“I always loved that one,” James told So What! “It’s a movin’-on song: you’re splitting, you’re leaving your woman at home. You’re off doing your own thing. It really fits the road.”

11. The More I See (Discharge cover)

Garage Inc. was bookended by two Discharge songs. The track that closed the album, The More I See, was a 1984 single featuring a riff that presaged their subsequent shift from proto-hardcore punk to more metal territory.

“Somebody mentioned to us one day, ‘Did you know Metallica have covered two of your songs?’ I didn’t know anything about it!” Discharge guitarist Bones tells Hammer. “I met ’em a few times in the 80s at CBGBs and places like that. They came to watch us somewhere in London a few years ago; they were playing the O2 the day after. They didn’t speak to us, but they saw us. They tried to blag a free t-shirt, but the person selling them didn’t seem to know who they were, so they didn’t get one!”

Originally published in Metal Hammer issue 316 (December 2018)