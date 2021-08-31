Corey Taylor promises ‘f*cking savage heavy shit’ on the new Slipknot album

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has three more vocal tracks to record for the band’s new album, at which point the follow-up to 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind will be complete. Taylor has assured fans that they’re in for a treat, with the album set to feature “fucking savage heavy shit”.

Taylor was speaking in an interview arranged via GalaxyCon, and addressed his recent illness after contracting Covid-19 on tour, as well as speaking about progress on the forthcoming Slipknot album, which will be their seventh full-length studio set.



“I actually like this [new album] better than the last one,” the singer says. “I loved the last one. It’s really, really good. There’s some darker, heavier shit on it. There’s some tunes that are actually really outside of the realm of what we’ve done before, but… it all works together. And there’s some fucking savage heavy shit, which I’m really stoked on. So it’s gonna be rad.”

“I was actually supposed to finish my vocals this week,” Taylor revealed.

“I got screwed, man [by Covid-19]. I actually only have really three songs left to do. I’ve done all the other tracks because I’ve been doing ’em in between tours, just fucking hitting it.”

Taylor believes that he caught the virus from a “selfish” fan who attended one of his recent US club shows.



“You try to trust that people are vaccinated, or they’re masking up and social distancing, or at least testing negative before they go to something like that, and sometimes you just run into those selfish people that don’t care about that,” he said. “I think that’s what happened to me, somebody came to one of my shows and was in the audience, sick, and probably got several people sick.”

The full interview with Taylor can be watched below.

A fully-recovered Taylor will join Slipknot on the road this autumn, with the Iowa band due to play US festival dates ahead of embarking upon their own Knotfest roadshow. The band recently announced a string of European shows for summer 2020.

No date has yet been set for the band’s seventh album, which will be their final release for Roadrunner Records.