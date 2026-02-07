"It was an intense place to be for a gay man in that world." Faith No More's Roddy Bottum on hair metal
Queer icon Roddy Bottom of Faith No More recalls the "ugly" side of hair metal
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
Louder
Louder’s weekly newsletter is jam-packed with the team’s personal highlights from the last seven days, including features, breaking news, reviews and tons of juicy exclusives from the world of alternative music.
Every Friday
Classic Rock
The Classic Rock newsletter is an essential read for the discerning rock fan. Every week we bring you the news, reviews and the very best features and interviews from our extensive archive. Written by rock fans for rock fans.
Every Friday
Metal Hammer
For the last four decades Metal Hammer has been the world’s greatest metal magazine. Created by metalheads for metalheads, ‘Hammer takes you behind the scenes, closer to the action, and nearer to the bands that you love the most.
Every Friday
Prog
The Prog newsletter brings you the very best of Prog Magazine and our website, every Friday. We'll deliver you the very latest news from the Prog universe, informative features and archive material from Prog’s impressive vault.
Faith No More keyboardist Roddy Bottum has given his thoughts on the juxtaposition of the hair metal scene.
While his band were mostly removed from that genre, Bottum recalls looking at the scene from afar.
The scene's leading bands often featured teased hair, make up and feminine dress styles. But that was contradicted by aggressive party vibes and, in some cases, rampant misogyny.
As a young gay man, Bottum found the whole thing "really weird".
He tells the Beardo & Weirdo podcast: "When Guns N' Roses came out, just the sort of look of those bands and sort of the hair metal vibe that was going on, it was a really intense, kind of a funny juxtaposition.
"Those guys, even Guns N' Roses or Poison or Warrant or whoever, they were very feminine. I mean, teased hair and a lot of makeup and costuming, but super, super misogynistic.
"And it was a really weird world to be in at that time, and it was just sort of taken for granted. MTV and the videos that we watched were really just so over the top, misogynistic like crazy.
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
"It was ugly to women. We can say that now and we can recognise it now but when we were in the thick of it, we just kind of took it for granted."
Now a queer icon, Bottum came out in the early 90s and says it was "intense" dealing with the hair metal world.
"It was an intense place to be for a gay man in that world," he adds. "We didn't start off as that kind of band. But at one point we got kind of lumped into sort of those kinds of bands, and that was a hard place to navigate."
On being one of the first rock stars to come out as gay, Bottum adds: "I really feel like I was a pioneer in that regard. Rob Halford did not come out of the closet until a couple of years after I had.
"Freddie Mercury never publicly even came out, albeit he's in a band that sings opera music and they wear tight clothes and long hair and they're called Queen.
"So many examples. Elton John too. But I remember when I was little, I was a fan of Elton John and I remember hearing him on the radio and he was talking about his wife. And I was, like, 'Wait. What?'
"As a young kid, I was looking for anyone that I could relate to in that way, but there really wasn't."
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.