"This isn’t a contest. This isn’t a gimmick. This is your chance to join." Here's everything you need to do if you want to become the new vocalist for multi-platinum rockers Skid Row

Skid Row have announced a world-wide search to find a new vocalist.
"This isn’t a contest," the New Jersey hard rockers insist. "This isn’t a gimmick. This is your chance to join."
"For nearly four decades, Skid Row has delivered some of hard rock’s most powerful anthems and their legacy is still growing," a press statement reads. "Now, the band is opening the door to a new chapter. Skid Row is looking for the right voice and presence to carry their songs into the future."
"This is about more than pitch-perfect vocals. It’s about presence, conviction, and authenticity - the qualities that have always defined Skid Row. If you’ve got what it takes, don’t wait."
If you fancy following in the footsteps of Sebastian Bach, Johnny Solinger, Tony Harnell, ZP Theart and Erik Grönwall - not to mention Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, who fulfilled the dream of a lifetime by brilliantly stepping up to the mic for a number of shows in 2024 - here's what you need to do:
First, go here. Those auditioning for the vacancy must submit a video featuring a short bio, a declaration as to why he/she/they are the perfect candidate, and performances of the Skid Row classics 18 And Life and Monkey Business. The vocal-free instrumental tracks for both songs can be found on the Sweetwater website.
Good luck!
Here's a reminder of the shoes you have to fill.
In summer 2024, Lzzy Hale ruled out taking on the role full-time.
"My soul is still buzzing from the crazy ride I was just on," she said after her stint fronting the band. "What started out as friends helping out friends, bloomed into something bigger than any of us could’ve imagined.
"I’m overflowing with gratitude," she continued. "This experience of getting to deep dive into Skid Row has given me a rare opportunity to deepen my love for these men I get to call friends. And the soul bonding moments we created together musically will live with me forever."
