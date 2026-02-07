3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold dead at 47
Tributes pour in for 3 Doors Down singer who helped "redefine mainstream rock music"
3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold has died at the age of 47 after a battle with cancer.
The singer's death was confirmed in a statement released on the band's social media accounts today.
The statement reads: "With heavy hearts we share the news that Brad Arnold, founder, lead singer and songwriter of 3 Doors Down, passed away on Saturday, February 7, at the age of 47.
"With his beloved wife Jennifer and family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer."
The statement goes on to highlight Arnold's role in helping to "redefine mainstream rock music" by "blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners."
The band add: "His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on.
"Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends."
Among the first to pay tribute to the Mississippi-born musician were contemporaries like Alter Bridge and Black Stone Cherry.
Alter Bridge say: "Thank you Brad, your friendship was one we will hold close forever."
Responding to the announcement on 3 Doors Down's Instagram post, Black Stone Cherry say: "We are so very sorry. Brad was always such a top notch, class act to us. Even before we were anything at all, he supported us. Such a huge loss and our prayers go out to his family and band."
