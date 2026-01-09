"Rich brought a spontaneity to the record that I can't describe, but it's the best s*** he's ever done": The Black Crowes announce new album - listen to the first two tracks now

Southern rock icons the Black Crowes have announced a new album, A Pound Of Feathers. The album, which will be released via Silver Arrow Records on March 13, is the follow-up to Happiness Bastards, which was named the best album of 2024 by Classic Rock magazine.

"We made this record in eight to ten days,” says frontman Chris Robinson. “Bringing the high and inspiration from Happiness Bastards into this album, it was a natural progression. We experimented more, we wrote on instinct and how we were feeling in the moment. Rich brought a spontaneity to the record that I can’t describe, but it’s the best shit he’s ever done."

"This album feels transformative to us," adds guitarist Rich Robinson. "Going back to our roots, we felt that spark in the studio and how we work together. Lighting a fire that hits harder, more jagged, but is still true to our musical essence."

Two new songs accompany news of the album's release, the strutting Profane Prophecy and the more relaxed, country gospel of Pharmacy Chronicles. Like the rest of the band's tenth album, the singles were recorded in Nashville with producer Jay Joyce, who also worked on Happiness Bastards and picked up a Grammy award in 2024 for his work on Lainey Wilson's Bell Bottom Country.

Full tracklist below. A Pound Of Feathers is available to pre-order now.

The Black Crowes have a series of Pacific Rim tour dates lined up in Australia and Japan in April, before a short run of European festival shows in June and July. They're also scheduled to play four shows with Guns N' Roses on their 2026 World Tour. Full dates below.

YouTube Watch On

Pharmacy Chronicles - YouTube Watch On

The Black Crowes: A Pound Of Feathers tracklist

1. Profane Prophecy

2. Cruel Streak

3. Pharmacy Chronicles

4. Do The Parasite!

5. High And Lonesome

6. Queen of the B-Sides

7. It’s Like That

8. Blood Red Regrets

9. You Call This A Good Time

10. Eros Blues

11. Doomsday Doggerel

Apr 02: Melbourne The Forum, Australia

Apr 03: Melbourne The Forum, Australia

Apr 05: Byron Bay Bluesfest, Australia

Apr 06: Brisbane Fortitude Music Hall, Australia

Apr 09: Sydney Enmore Theatre, Australia

Apr 10: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 14: Tokyo Zepp DiverCity, Japan

Apr 15: Tokyo Zepp DiverCity, Japan

Jun 26: Chelmsford State Fayre Festival, UK

Jul 05: Rastatt Ehrenhof Residenzschloss, Germany

Jul 08: Alicante Multiespacio Rabasa (Area 12), Spain

Jul 11: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Aug 22: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV*

Aug 26: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB*

Aug 29: Vancouver BC Place, BC*

Sep 02: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA*

* Supporting Guns N' Roses