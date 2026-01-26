Alice Cooper has announced a run of US dates. The Alice's Attic tour – named for Cooper's syndicated radio show – kicks off on April 14 at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, TX, and climaxes at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ, on May 9.

"Wander into Alice's Attic, a realm of insanity," says Alice. "If you dare!"

Artist pre-sale tickets are available tomorrow (January 27) at 10am local time using the code SICKTHINGS, while the general sale begins on Friday at the same time.

The new dates are in addition to Alice's previously announced Welcome To My Nightmare residency in Las Vegas – a collaboration with magician, illusionist and musician Criss Angel – and to his upcoming European festival shows. Full dates below.

"Touring for me is just part of life," Cooper told the Rock High School podcast earlier this month. "I've been touring since I was 16 years old. I'm 77 now, and I think I'm doing my best shows now."

Last week, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp confirmed a European tour with Hollywood Vampires.

Alice Cooper: Alice's Attic tour

Apr 14: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX

Apr 15: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Apr 17: Topeka Topeka Performing Arts Center, KS

Apr 18: Cedar Rapids Alliant Energy PowerHouse, IA

Apr 19: Terre Haute The Mill, IN

Apr 21: Toledo Stranahan Theater, OH

Apr 23: Columbus Mershon Auditorium, OH

Apr 24: Pikeville Appalachian Wireless Arena, KY

Apr 25: Huber Heights Rose Music Center at The Heights, OH

Apr 27: Virginia Beach The Dome, VA

Apr 28: Durham Durham Performing Arts Center, NC

Apr 29: Spartanburg Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, SC

May 01: Albertville Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater, AL

May 02: Albany Albany Civic Center, GA

May 03: Pensacola Pensacola Bay Center, FL

May 05: Fort Myers Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, FL

May 06: Ft. Lauderdale Broward Center @ Au-Rene Theater, FL

May 07: Daytona Beach Welcome to Rockville, FL

May 09: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Jun 13: Istanbul LifePark, Türkiye

Jun 18-20: Gasteiz Azkena Rock Festival, Spain

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting 2026, Belgium

Jun 24-27: Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 24-27: Oslo Tons of Rock 2026, Norway

Jun 27: Rättvik Dalhalla, Sweden

Jun 30: Pilsen Logspeed Aréna, Czechia

Jul 03: Klam Clam Rock Festival 2026, Austria

Jul 04: Eisenstadt Lovely Days 2026, Austria

Jul 07: Dübendorf The Hall, Switzerland

Jul 08: Esch-sur-alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jul 09: Gelsenkirchen Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Jul 12: Provincia Di Vicenza AMA Music Festival 2026, Italy

Alice Cooper and Criss Angel: Welcome To My Nightmare residency

Mar 06: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Mar 07: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Mar 08: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Apr 03: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Apr 04: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

May 22: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

May 23: Las Vegas Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

