The Black Crowes have released a second single from their upcoming album A Pound of Feathers and announced a massive co-headline tour with fellow southerners Whiskey Myers.

New song It's Like That is the follow-up to Profane Prophecy and Pharmacy Chronicles, which were released earlier this month when the band broke the news of the album's release, the follow-up to 2024's Happiness Bastards.

"We made this record in eight to ten days,” says frontman Chris Robinson. “Bringing the high and inspiration from Happiness Bastards into this album, it was a natural progression. We experimented more, we wrote on instinct and how we were feeling in the moment. Rich brought a spontaneity to the record that I can’t describe, but it’s the best shit he’s ever done."

"This album feels transformative to us," adds guitarist Rich Robinson. "Going back to our roots, we felt that spark in the studio and how we work together. Lighting a fire that hits harder, more jagged, but is still true to our musical essence."

The Black Crowes have also announced an extensive run of North American tour dates with Whiskey Myers. The Southern Hospitality Tour kicks off on May 17 at the Moody Center in Austin TX, and finishes up at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA, on August 20. The run of dates also includes a triple-header at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on August 17, when Tedeschi Trucks Band will join the bill.

An artist presale begins on Tuesday February 3 at 12pm local time, with the general sale kicking off on Friday, February 6 at 10am local. Full dates below.

It's Like That - YouTube Watch On

May 17: Austin Moody Center, TX^

May 19: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR^

May 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN^

May 23: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheater, GA^

May 24: Birmingham Coca-Cola Amp, AL^

May 26: Brandon Brandon Amphitheater, MS^

May 27: Orange Beach The Wharf Amphitheater, AL^

May 30: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL^

May 31: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL^

Jun 02: St. Augine Amphitheatre, FL*

Jun 04: Auga Bell Auditorium, GA*

Jun 06: Charlotte Truliant Amphitheater, NC^

Jun 07: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC^

Jun 09: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH^

Jun 10: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH^

Jun 12: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ^

Jun 13: New York Forest Hills Stadium, NY^

Jun 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD^

Jun 17: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, CT^

Jun 19: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA^

Jun 20: Newark Prudential Center, NJ^

Jul 17: Indianapolis Ruoff Music Center, IN^

Jul 18: Detroit Pine Knob Music Theater, MI^

Jul 21: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON^

Jul 22: Grand Rapids Acrisure Amphitheater, MI^

Jul 24: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL^

Jul 25: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO^

Jul 28: Shakopee Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN^

Jul 30: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO^

Aug 01: Colorado Springs Ford Amphitheater, CO^

Aug 02: Denver Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, CO^

Aug 04: Lincoln Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, NE*

Aug 06: Tulsa Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, OK=

Aug 08: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX^

Aug 09: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX*

Aug 12: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID^

Aug 13: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT^

Aug 15: Phoenix Mortgage Matchup Center, AZ^

Aug 17: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA-

Aug 19: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA^

Aug 20: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA^

^ With The Black Crowes, Whiskey Myers & Southall

* With The Black Crowes & Southall only

- Co-headlining show with The Black Crowes, Tedeschi Trucks Band & Whiskey Myers

= The Black Crowes only

+ Festival

Get Black Crowes tickets.