Iron Maiden announce final two gigs before stepping away from the live stage until 2028
The band haven’t announced every show of 2026 yet, but they’ve revealed the last ones they’ll play before taking a well-earned break from the road
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Iron Maiden have announced their last two shows for 2026, which will mark the final time the British heavy metal titans step onstage before taking a year off from touring.
Earlier today (February 26), the band revealed that their Run For Your Lives world tour, which kicked off last year and is seeing them play material from their first nine albums exclusively, will wrap up with a pair of gigs at K-Arena in Yokohama, Japan on November 24 and 25. Tickets go on sale on April 25.
Press materials say that these will be “the very last shows the band will play until at least 2028”, as Maiden plan to “take a well-earned break from being on the road for the whole of 2027”, by which point their 50th-anniversary trek will have lasted on-and-off for almost two years. The band launched the tour with a European leg last May, and in June they played a blockbuster show to 70,000 people at London Stadium on their home turf of the capital city’s East End.
The tour will pick back up for a second European leg this May, which will finish with a two-day festival, Eddfest, at Knebworth House in Stevenage, taking place from July 10 to 11. The band will play on the 11th – supported by The Hu, The Darkness, Airbourne and The Almighty – with the 10th acting as a warm-up day featuring a Maiden museum, an expanded bar and a smaller stage of performers all connected to Maiden in some way.
The shows will continue with a North, Central and South American run from August to early November, before an Asian leg ends the entire tour in late November. More shows for Asia are set to be announced, but the two dates in Japan will be the last. See all currently-announced stops and pick up remaining tickets via the Maiden website.
As well as touring, Maiden are set to celebrate their belated golden anniversary with the theatrical release of a new documentary, Burning Ambition, on May 7. It was announced earlier this week that the band have been nominated for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Despite being eligible to enter the Hall since 2004, they’ve only been nominated twice before and were passed over both times. Frontman Bruce Dickinson has previously called the institution a “complete load of bollocks”.
Dickinson was recently spotted in the studio working on his eighth solo album, the follow-up to 2024’s The Mandrake Project. The songs are being recorded live at California’s Studio 606, owned by Foo Fighters singer/guitarist Dave Grohl, and members of Brazilian extreme metal veterans Sepultura appear to be involved. It’s likely, albeit unconfirmed, that Dickinson will return to the road with his solo band during Maiden’s 2027 downtime.
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Other members of the band have their own solo projects, as well. Founder, bassist and principal songwriter Steve Harris leads the band British Lion – which also features Maiden’s live drummer Simon Dawson – and guitarist Adrian Smith collaborates with The Winery Dogs’ Richie Kotzen in Smith/Kotzen. None of these outlets have announced plans for 2027 as of yet.
Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.