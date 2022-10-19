Polyphia announce UK and European tour dates

US instrumental prog quartet Polyphia have announced a run of UK and European tour dates for May 2023.
The tour which kicks off in Bristol on May 9 and finishes up in Paris on May 26, includes five Uk dates in Glasgow, London, Manchester and the aforementioned Bristol.
Polyphia will release their upcoming new album Remember That You Will Die which will be released through Rise Records on October 28. The band have this far released videos for Ego Death, which features a guest appearance from guitarist Steve Vai, Neurotica and Playing God.
As well as Vai, the new album also features guest appearances from Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, rapper $not, hip hop duo Brasstacks, Sophia Black, Killstation and more.
Polyphia UK and Europe tour dates:
May 9: UK Bristol SWX
May 10: UK Glasgow Garage
May 11: UK London Shepherd’s Bush
May 12: UK Birmingham 02 Institute
May 13: UK Manchester 02 Ritz
May 15: BEL Antwerp Trix
May 16: NED Amsterdam Mlekweg Max
May 17: GER Hamburg Farbrik
May 18: GER Berlin Kesselhaus
May 20: GER Leipzig Taübchenthal
May 21: GER Koln Essigfabrik
May 22: GER Munich Backstage Werk
May 23: ITA Milan Santeria/ Alcatraz
May 24: SWI Zurich Komplex
May 26: FRA Paris Bataclan
Tickets for all shows go on-sale on October 21.