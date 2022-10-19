Polyphia announce UK and European tour dates

US instrumental prog quartet Polyphia have announced a run of UK and European tour dates for May 2023.

The tour which kicks off in Bristol on May 9 and finishes up in Paris on May 26, includes five Uk dates in Glasgow, London, Manchester and the aforementioned Bristol.

Polyphia will release their upcoming new album Remember That You Will Die which will be released through Rise Records on October 28. The band have this far released videos for Ego Death, which features a guest appearance from guitarist Steve Vai, Neurotica and Playing God.

As well as Vai, the new album also features guest appearances from Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, rapper $not, hip hop duo Brasstacks, Sophia Black, Killstation and more.

Polyphia UK and Europe tour dates:

May 9: UK Bristol SWX

May 10: UK Glasgow Garage

May 11: UK London Shepherd’s Bush

May 12: UK Birmingham 02 Institute

May 13: UK Manchester 02 Ritz

May 15: BEL Antwerp Trix

May 16: NED Amsterdam Mlekweg Max

May 17: GER Hamburg Farbrik

May 18: GER Berlin Kesselhaus

May 20: GER Leipzig Taübchenthal

May 21: GER Koln Essigfabrik

May 22: GER Munich Backstage Werk

May 23: ITA Milan Santeria/ Alcatraz

May 24: SWI Zurich Komplex

May 26: FRA Paris Bataclan

Tickets for all shows go on-sale on October 21.

Get tickets.