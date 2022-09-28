Polyphia team with Steve Vai in new video for Ego Death

US instrumental prog quartet Polyphia have teamed up with guitar hero Steve Vai for their brand new video for complex new single Ego Death, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming new album Remember That You Will Die which will be released through Rise Records on October 28. It will be the band's fourth album, the follow-up to 2018's New Levels New Devils.

Remember That You Will Die has been produced by guitarists Tim Henson and Scott LePage, and also features production from Rodney Jerkins (Michael Jackson, Destiny’s Child, Lady Gaga), JUDGE (Migos & Marshmello, blackbear, Young Thug), the band’s longtime collaborator Y2K (Doja Cat, Remi Wolf, Tove Lo), Johan Lenox (Kanye, FINNEAS), and more on select tracks.

As well as Vai, the album also features guest appearances from Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, rapper $not, hip hop duo Brasstacks, Sophia Black, Killstation and more.

You can view the artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Remember That You Will Die.

(Image credit: Rise Records)

Polyhpia: Remember That You Will Die

1. Genesis (Ft. Brasstracks)

2. Playing God

3. The Audacity (Ft. Anomalie)

4. Reverie

5. ABC (Ft. Sophia Black)

6. Memento Mori (Ft. Killstation)

7. Fuck Around and Find Out (Ft. $not)

8. All Falls Apart

9. Neurotica

10. Chimera (Ft. Lil West)

11. Bloodbath (Ft. Chino Moreno)

12. Ego Death (Ft. Steve Vai)

