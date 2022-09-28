Polyphia team with Steve Vai in new video for Ego Death

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

US instrumental prog quartet Polyphia will release Remember That You Will Die in October

Polyphia
(Image credit: Travis Shinn)

US instrumental prog quartet Polyphia have teamed up with guitar hero Steve Vai for their brand new video for complex new single Ego Death, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming new album Remember That You Will Die which will be released through Rise Records on October 28. It will be the band's fourth album, the follow-up to 2018's New Levels New Devils.

Remember That You Will Die has been produced by guitarists Tim Henson and Scott LePage, and also features production from Rodney Jerkins (Michael Jackson, Destiny’s Child, Lady Gaga), JUDGE (Migos & Marshmello, blackbear, Young Thug), the band’s longtime collaborator Y2K (Doja Cat, Remi Wolf, Tove Lo), Johan Lenox (Kanye, FINNEAS), and more on select tracks. 

As well as Vai, the album also features guest appearances from Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, rapper $not, hip hop duo Brasstacks, Sophia Black, Killstation and more.

You can view the artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Remember That You Will Die.

Polyphia

(Image credit: Rise Records)

Polyhpia: Remember That You Will Die
1. Genesis (Ft. Brasstracks)
2. Playing God
3. The Audacity (Ft. Anomalie)
4. Reverie
5. ABC (Ft. Sophia Black)
6. Memento Mori (Ft. Killstation)
7. Fuck Around and Find Out (Ft. $not)
8. All Falls Apart
9. Neurotica
10. Chimera (Ft. Lil West)
11. Bloodbath (Ft. Chino Moreno)
12. Ego Death (Ft. Steve Vai)

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.