Polyphia share video for complex new single Neurotica

US instrumental prog quartet Polyphia have released a video for complex new single Neurotica, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming new album Remember That You Will Die which will be released later this year. It will be the band's fourth album, the follow-up to 2018's New Levels New Devils.

Polyphia teamed up with multidisciplinary artist Nusi Quero, who is most known for his designed 3D-printed corsets and his work with Beyonce and Grimes, among others. Quero designed one-of-a-kind face masks, and guitar, bass, & drum armour for the band.

Polyphia will kick off a North America tour in Houston, Texas in July with German prog metal band Unprocessed and hardcore duo Death Tour as support.

Pre-order Remember That You Will Die.