Dutch prog metallers Textures announce Genotype, their first new album for a decade

Dutch prog metal quintet Textures have announced that they will release their new album, Genotype, through Kscope on January 23. The band have also shared a video for their new single, At The Edge Of Winter.

Gentpotype will be the band's sixth studio album, and their first for a decade. The album acts as a conceptual counterpart to 2016’s acclaimed Phenotype. Just over a year after that album's release in February 2016, and having already announced Genotype, the band announced that they would be splitting up and Genotype would not be released after all, performing their final shows in India in December 2017. Textures announced they'd reformed at the end of 2023.

At The Edge Of Winter sees former Delain singer and now solo artist in her own right, Charlotte Wessels, performing with the band. Meanwhile, Genotype itself, mixed by Forrester Savell, has been completely written from scratch and self-produced.

Textures will tour throughout Europe and the UK in early 2026, wth dates pencilled in for Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham and London. You can see the full list of dates below.

Genotype will be available on coke bottle green splatter vinyl and white and blue marble vinyl, with a gatefold sleeve with a printed lyric insert, on classic black vinly, with printed insert and as a digipak CD.

Textures - At The Edge Of Winter (Feat. Charlotte Wessels) (Taken from Genotype) - YouTube Watch On

Jan 23: GER Cologne – Palladium

Jan 24: NED Tilburg – 013

Jan 25: BEL Brussels – Ancienne Belgique

Jan 27: UK Glasgow – SWG3

Jan 28: IRE Dublin – Olympia

Jan 29: UK Manchester – O2 Ritz

Jan 30: UK Birmingham – O2 Institute

Jan 31: UK London – O2 Kentish Town Forum

Feb 2: FRA Paris – L’Olympia

Feb 3: FRA Lyon – Le Transbordeur

Feb 4: FRA Toulouse – Le Bikini

Feb 6: POR Lisbon – Lav

Feb 7: SPA Madrid – Wagon

Feb 8: SPA Bilbao – Santana 27

Feb 10: ITA Trezzo Sull’Adda – Live Club

Feb 11: SWI Zürich – X-Tra

Feb12: GER Stuttgart – LKA Longhorn

Feb 13: GER Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

Feb 14: GER München – Tonhalle

Feb 16: HUN Budapest – Barba Negra

Feb 17: AUT Vienna – Gasometer

Feb 19: CZE Prague

Feb 20: GER Leipzig

Feb 21: GER Berlin

Feb 22: POL Warsaw

Feb 24: FIN Helsinki – Kulttuuritalo

Feb 25: FIN Tampere – Tavara Asema

Feb 27: SWEStockholm – Fallan

Feb 28: NOR Oslo – Sentrum Scene

Mar 1: DEN Copenhagen – Amager Bio

Mar 2: GER Hamburg – Große Freiheit 36

(Image credit: Kscope)

Textures: Genotype

1. Void

2. At The Edge Of Winter

3. Measuring The Heavens

4. Nautical Dusk

5. Vanishing Twin

6. Closer To The Unknown

7. A Seat For The Like-Minded

8. Walls of the Soul