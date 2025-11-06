Dutch prog metallers Textures announce Genotype, their first new album for a decade
Textures will release their new album, Genotype, on January 23 and will tour Europe and the UK in early 2026
Dutch prog metal quintet Textures have announced that they will release their new album, Genotype, through Kscope on January 23. The band have also shared a video for their new single, At The Edge Of Winter.
Gentpotype will be the band's sixth studio album, and their first for a decade. The album acts as a conceptual counterpart to 2016’s acclaimed Phenotype. Just over a year after that album's release in February 2016, and having already announced Genotype, the band announced that they would be splitting up and Genotype would not be released after all, performing their final shows in India in December 2017. Textures announced they'd reformed at the end of 2023.
At The Edge Of Winter sees former Delain singer and now solo artist in her own right, Charlotte Wessels, performing with the band. Meanwhile, Genotype itself, mixed by Forrester Savell, has been completely written from scratch and self-produced.
Textures will tour throughout Europe and the UK in early 2026, wth dates pencilled in for Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham and London. You can see the full list of dates below.
Genotype will be available on coke bottle green splatter vinyl and white and blue marble vinyl, with a gatefold sleeve with a printed lyric insert, on classic black vinly, with printed insert and as a digipak CD.
TEXTURES TOUR DATES
Jan 23: GER Cologne – Palladium
Jan 24: NED Tilburg – 013
Jan 25: BEL Brussels – Ancienne Belgique
Jan 27: UK Glasgow – SWG3
Jan 28: IRE Dublin – Olympia
Jan 29: UK Manchester – O2 Ritz
Jan 30: UK Birmingham – O2 Institute
Jan 31: UK London – O2 Kentish Town Forum
Feb 2: FRA Paris – L’Olympia
Feb 3: FRA Lyon – Le Transbordeur
Feb 4: FRA Toulouse – Le Bikini
Feb 6: POR Lisbon – Lav
Feb 7: SPA Madrid – Wagon
Feb 8: SPA Bilbao – Santana 27
Feb 10: ITA Trezzo Sull’Adda – Live Club
Feb 11: SWI Zürich – X-Tra
Feb12: GER Stuttgart – LKA Longhorn
Feb 13: GER Wiesbaden – Schlachthof
Feb 14: GER München – Tonhalle
Feb 16: HUN Budapest – Barba Negra
Feb 17: AUT Vienna – Gasometer
Feb 19: CZE Prague
Feb 20: GER Leipzig
Feb 21: GER Berlin
Feb 22: POL Warsaw
Feb 24: FIN Helsinki – Kulttuuritalo
Feb 25: FIN Tampere – Tavara Asema
Feb 27: SWEStockholm – Fallan
Feb 28: NOR Oslo – Sentrum Scene
Mar 1: DEN Copenhagen – Amager Bio
Mar 2: GER Hamburg – Große Freiheit 36
Textures: Genotype
1. Void
2. At The Edge Of Winter
3. Measuring The Heavens
4. Nautical Dusk
5. Vanishing Twin
6. Closer To The Unknown
7. A Seat For The Like-Minded
8. Walls of the Soul
