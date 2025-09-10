"What someone loves about you one day might be cited as a reason they hate you now." Fast-rising US hardcore crew Militarie Gun share new single Throw Me Away, announce UK and European shows for 2026
Be prepared to throw down hard with Militarie Gun in 2026
Militarie Gun have revealed their UK and European tour plans for early 2026.
The hotly-tipped Los Angeles-based quintet, fronted by vocalist Ian Shelton, are set to release their second album, God Save The Gun, on October 17 via Loma Vista Recordings. And following on from last month's release of the album's lead-off single, B A D I D E A, today the band have shared a second single from the record, Throw Me Away.
To celebrate their return, the band are playing two tiny club shows in London this week: tonight, September 10, at the Bread and Butter Lounge in Shoreditch, east London and tomorrow, September 11, at the Bermondsey Social Club in south London.
As listed below, the five UK shows they've scheduled in February will be staged in significantly larger venues.
Militarie Gun - God Save The Gun tour 2026 (UK and Europe)
Jan 21: Porto Casa De Musica, Portugal
Jan 22: Lisbon Sala 2, Portugal
Jan 23: Madrid Sala Corpernico, Spain
Jan 24: Barcelona La Nau, Spain
Jan 25: Lyon La Marquise, France
Jan 27: Bern ISC Club Bern, Switzerland
Jan 29: Munich Backstage Club, Germany
Jan 30: Cologne MTC Germany
Jan 31: Hamburg Molotow, Germany
Feb 01: Berlin Mikropol, Germany
Feb 03: Stockholm Debaser Bar Brooklyn, Sweden
Feb 04: Oslo Parkteateret, Norway
Feb 05: Copenhagen Ideal Bar (Vega), Denmark
Feb 07: Tilburg Ladybird Skatepark, Holland
Feb 08: Brussels RotondeBotanique, Belgium
Feb 09: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
Feb 11: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Feb 12: Portsmouth KOLA, UK
Feb 13: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK
Feb 14: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK
Feb 15: Glasgow Beech Avenue Social Club, UK
Feb 17: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland
Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 12 at 10am, here.
Speaking about the meaning behind his band's new single, Ian Shelton says, "Throw Me Away is about the feeling of only being valued when you’re visible or useful and the desperate need to hold onto that. What someone loves about you one day might be cited as a reason they hate you now. It’s the desire for external validation and also the deep resentment of it."
Watch the song's Ian Shelton-directed video below.
God Save The Gun can be pre-ordered now.
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
