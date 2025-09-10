"What someone loves about you one day might be cited as a reason they hate you now." Fast-rising US hardcore crew Militarie Gun share new single Throw Me Away, announce UK and European shows for 2026

Militarie Gun have revealed their UK and European tour plans for early 2026.

The hotly-tipped Los Angeles-based quintet, fronted by vocalist Ian Shelton, are set to release their second album, God Save The Gun, on October 17 via Loma Vista Recordings. And following on from last month's release of the album's lead-off single, B A D I D E A, today the band have shared a second single from the record, Throw Me Away.



To celebrate their return, the band are playing two tiny club shows in London this week: tonight, September 10, at the Bread and Butter Lounge in Shoreditch, east London and tomorrow, September 11, at the Bermondsey Social Club in south London.



As listed below, the five UK shows they've scheduled in February will be staged in significantly larger venues.

Militarie Gun - God Save The Gun tour 2026 (UK and Europe)

Jan 21: Porto Casa De Musica, Portugal

Jan 22: Lisbon Sala 2, Portugal

Jan 23: Madrid Sala Corpernico, Spain

Jan 24: Barcelona La Nau, Spain

Jan 25: Lyon La Marquise, France

Jan 27: Bern ISC Club Bern, Switzerland

Jan 29: Munich Backstage Club, Germany

Jan 30: Cologne MTC Germany

Jan 31: Hamburg Molotow, Germany



Feb 01: Berlin Mikropol, Germany

Feb 03: Stockholm Debaser Bar Brooklyn, Sweden

Feb 04: Oslo Parkteateret, Norway

Feb 05: Copenhagen Ideal Bar (Vega), Denmark

Feb 07: Tilburg Ladybird Skatepark, Holland

Feb 08: Brussels RotondeBotanique, Belgium

Feb 09: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Feb 11: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Feb 12: Portsmouth KOLA, UK

Feb 13: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK

Feb 14: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Feb 15: Glasgow Beech Avenue Social Club, UK

Feb 17: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland



Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 12 at 10am, here.

Speaking about the meaning behind his band's new single, Ian Shelton says, "Throw Me Away is about the feeling of only being valued when you’re visible or useful and the desperate need to hold onto that. What someone loves about you one day might be cited as a reason they hate you now. It’s the desire for external validation and also the deep resentment of it."

Watch the song's Ian Shelton-directed video below.

Militarie Gun - Throw Me Away (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

God Save The Gun can be pre-ordered now.