Porcupine Tree offshoot Voyage 35 announce European and UK tour dates
Former Porcupine Tree alumni Colin Edwin and John Wesley will be performing the band's earlier material in the live arena
Voyage 35, the band featuring former Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin and live guitarist John Wesley, have announced live dates for Europe and the UK for September.
The pair have formed the band with the intention of taking to stages to perform Porcupine Tree material rarely heard in the live arena these days. Voyage 35 will be taking Porcupine Tree's original lightshow, Fruit Salad Lights, out on the road with them, and plan to perform material from the band that's not been played live for many years, concentrating on the early Delerium Records and Snapper Records eras.
"There's a lot of love out there for the early Porcupine Tree material, and many people have expressed a desire to hear it again," says Edwin. "Most of this music kind of fell by the wayside as the band moved on, and it feels right to revisit things again with a fresh approach and new musical talent."
Edwin was famously left out of Pocupine Tree's 2021 reunion, but had been the band's bassist from 1993, performing at their very first live show at The Nag's Head in High Wycombe, to 2010, when the band went on hiatus in 2010. Wesley performed live with the band from 2002 to 2010.
“Over the years, in various interviews usually based around whatever I was doing at that moment, the inevitable Porcupine Tree questions would come my way," Edwin continues. "For several reasons, I’d long considered Porcupine Tree a thing of the past and had never seriously considered the possibility of revisiting the music, not least because it was made clear to me that there was “no role for me” in the band."
European tickets are on sale now. UK tickets go live at 10am this Friday.
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Voyage 35 EU and UK tour dayes
Sep 4: ITA Revislate 2Days Prog + 1 Festival
Sep 8: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal
Sep 10: NED Utrect Tivoli Vredenburg
Sep 11: NED Uden De Pul
Sep 12: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij
Sep 15: UK O2 Bristol Academy
Sep 16: UK London Shepherd's Bush Empire
Sep 17: UK Manchester O2 Ritz
Sep 18: UK Newcastle The Grove
Sep 19: UK Glasgow Classic Grand
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.