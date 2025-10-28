Porcupine Tree offshoot Voyage 35 announce European and UK tour dates

Voyage 35, the band featuring former Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin and live guitarist John Wesley, have announced live dates for Europe and the UK for September.

The pair have formed the band with the intention of taking to stages to perform Porcupine Tree material rarely heard in the live arena these days. Voyage 35 will be taking Porcupine Tree's original lightshow, Fruit Salad Lights, out on the road with them, and plan to perform material from the band that's not been played live for many years, concentrating on the early Delerium Records and Snapper Records eras.

"There's a lot of love out there for the early Porcupine Tree material, and many people have expressed a desire to hear it again," says Edwin. "Most of this music kind of fell by the wayside as the band moved on, and it feels right to revisit things again with a fresh approach and new musical talent."

Edwin was famously left out of Pocupine Tree's 2021 reunion, but had been the band's bassist from 1993, performing at their very first live show at The Nag's Head in High Wycombe, to 2010, when the band went on hiatus in 2010. Wesley performed live with the band from 2002 to 2010.

“Over the years, in various interviews usually based around whatever I was doing at that moment, the inevitable Porcupine Tree questions would come my way," Edwin continues. "For several reasons, I’d long considered Porcupine Tree a thing of the past and had never seriously considered the possibility of revisiting the music, not least because it was made clear to me that there was “no role for me” in the band."

European tickets are on sale now. UK tickets go live at 10am this Friday.

Get tickets here.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Voyage 35 EU and UK tour dayes

Sep 4: ITA Revislate 2Days Prog + 1 Festival

Sep 8: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal

Sep 10: NED Utrect Tivoli Vredenburg

Sep 11: NED Uden De Pul

Sep 12: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij

Sep 15: UK O2 Bristol Academy

Sep 16: UK London Shepherd's Bush Empire

Sep 17: UK Manchester O2 Ritz

Sep 18: UK Newcastle The Grove

Sep 19: UK Glasgow Classic Grand