Polyphia: True Shred-Ication

An eruption of technical perfection to delight fans of fret-melting dexterity and post-djent atmospherics, Polyphia’s debut album, Muse, covers a lot of musical ground while never forgetting to add big tunes to its pinpoint barrage.

“We write songs filled with hooks and shred!” says guitarist Tim Henson. “We stand out from the tech-metal hordes by transitioning our music away from metal itself, and focusing on creating music we enjoy listening to and playing rather than sticking to a genre.”

If staggering musicianship isn’t enough to lure you in, the roll call of special guests on Muse should seal the deal. Everyone from Jason Richardson of deathcore denizens Chelsea Grin to the disgustingly gifted Jakub Zytecki of Polish djentlemen Disperse have donated dizzying solos.

This has resulted in a vibrant meeting of metallic minds that deserves to propel Polyphia into the tech-metal stratosphere.

“We were amazed by our guests. [Shred guru] Nick Johnston’s solo is one we just can’t get enough of!” enthuses Tim. “It’s easy to let technicality get in the way of the song. This time around we focused mostly on the songwriting.”

