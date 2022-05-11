Polyphia release new video for Playing God, their first new music for three years

US instrumental prog quartet Polyphia have released their first new music for three years, since their 2019 collaboration with Babymetal on Brand New Day, with their inventive new video for Playing God, which you can watch in full below.

The new song has been produced by guitarists Tim Henson and Scott LePage, alongside JUDGE (Migos & Marshmello, blackbear, Young Thug), and also features additional production by the band’s longtime collaborator Y2K (Doja Cat, Remi Wolf, Tove Lo), and Johan Lenox (Kanye, FINNEAS).

Playing God wo-written with Wes Hauch (Alluvial), and the instrumental track features a complex arrangement of nuevo flamenco guitars, bossa nova flair, and trap-influenced rhythms, and sees the band’s guitarists all using nylon string guitars for the first time.

There is no news as to whether Playing God will be followed by a full-length album, or if it will remain a standalone single.

