Monster Magnet to release new album in March

Monster Magnet have revealed details on their upcoming studio album.

It’s titled Mindfucker and will launch on March 23 via Napalm Records and comes after the band released ninth album Last Patrol in 2013 and remixed it as Milking The Stars: A Re-Imagining Of Last Patrol in 2014. They then remastered 2010’s Mastermind and put it out as Cobras And Fire last year.

Monster Magnet frontman Dave Wyndorf says: “Mindfucker is a fuzzed out, headbangin’ celebration of hard rock and 21st century paranoia. Ten fuel-injected, nitro-burning tracks of fiery rock’n’roll and garage psych madness – all done Monster Magnet style.

“It’s also an album that gets right to the point – the world is out of its fucking mind and I’m livin’ it… for better or worse. It’s simple, really. In these crazy times I’ve been wanting to just drive my car at 100 miles per hour and howl, you know what I mean?

“So I wrote songs I can do that with. And with lyrics that don’t deny the times we’re living in. Feels good, feels right. Rock is alive, baby!”

Mindfucker is now available for pre-order, while the cover art and tracklist can be seen below.

Monster Magnet Mindfucker tracklist

Rocket Freak Soul Mindfucker I’m God Drowning Ejection Want Some Brainwashed All Day Midnight When The Hammer Comes Down

