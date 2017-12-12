Anthrax to release Kings Among Scotland DVD

Anthrax have announced that a new live DVD is on its way.

Titled Kings Among Scotland, it was recorded at the band’s sold-out show at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom back in February. It’s set for release on April 27.

Along with the two-hour live set from the night, the package also features interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, along with clips from the tour bus and in hotels.

Each band member will also give a rundown on the gear they used on the tour, which featured material from their latest album For All Kings and their classic 1987 record Among The Living.

Anthrax bassist Frank Bello says: “Playing for our friends at the Barrowlands has always been very special. We all know we’re going to get together and have an insanely great time, and we think that incredible interaction and energy really comes through on this video.”

Guitarist Scott Ian, who previously praised their Glasgow fanbase, adds: “It was a pretty intense show – especially when the crowd was so insane, the floor actually started moving up and down.”

Drummer Charlie Benante admits playing Among The Living live was “a challenge” for all of the band, and continues: “We’ve played a number of that album’s songs in our shows over the years, but not all of them, and playing a song in a recording studio is not the same as playing it live on stage.

“We put in a lot of time to get all of the tracks down perfectly. And I’ll tell you, after we finished that set, as arduous as it was, we all felt a sense of exhilaration, like we could go out and do it again.”

A full list of contents for Kings Among Scotland will be revealed in due course, while the cover art can be seen below.

Anthrax will return to the road in January for a run of North American dates with Killswitch Engage and Havok.

Jan 25: Montreal Metropolis,QC

Jan 26: London Music Hall, ON

Jan 27: Stoudsburg Sherman Theatre, PA

Jan 28: Richmond The National, VA

Jan 30: Tampa Janus Landing, FL

Jan 31: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Feb 02: Milwaukee Club Stage, WI

Feb 03: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Feb 05: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Feb 06: Birmingham Iron City Music Hall, AL

Feb 08: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Music Hall, TX

Feb 09: Lubbock Lonestar Pavilion, TX

Feb 10: Oklahoma City Criterion, OK

Feb 11: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Feb 13: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Feb 14: Anaheim House of Blues, CA

Feb 16: Boise Revolution, ID

Feb 17: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Feb 19: Edmonton The Ranch, AB

Feb 20: Grande Prairie Revolution Place Casino, AB

Feb 21: Calgary Mac Hall, AB

Feb 23: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Feb 24: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Feb 25: Sioux City Anthem Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, IA

Feb 27: Joliet The Forge, IL

Mar 01: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Mar 02: Rochester The Dome, NY

Mar 03: Worcester Palladium, MA

Mar 04: Portland State Theater, ME

Among The Living: Anthrax look back at their classic album 30 years on