Swedish prog rockers Wolverine announce first new album for a decade

Swedish prog rock quintet Wolverine have announced their first new studio album for a decade.

The band have signed with Music Theories Recordings and will release their new studio album, Anomalies, on February 6. The band have also shared the first new music from the nine-track Anomalies - you can listen to the brooding A Perfect Alignment below.

“This is actually the first part of a trilogy of songs on the album,” explains vocalist Stefan Zell of the new track. “The second part being Circuit and the third being the album’s opening track A Sudden Demise.”

“The initial seed to this song originates maybe about 20 years back, written for a planned concept album that never saw the light of day," adds drummer Marcus Losbjer. "It contains several parts based around 5/4, which align together in the end.”

The Swedish band seemed on the verge of major success on the back of albums such as the revered Still (2006) and Communication Lost (2011). They signed to US label Laser's Edge and released Machina Viva in 2016, and an EP, A Darkened Sun in 2021, but there's been little action from the band, until now.

“I think that, in a way, something that runs through the album is getting older,” Zell contemplates. “I didn’t know where I was going. What should I do that will bear meaning in the future? Feeling lost. That is a theme in a way that runs through several songs. I’m happy to say that I’m in a better place today, eight years later.”



“I look at all our songs as small snippets of a diary. If you look back through the catalogue, it’s my life as a writer. It’s so amazing to have these snippets of time documented in this way. But I really feel that there are a lot more questions asked about life, ageing, and values. It’s nothing we even thought about when we were in our 20s. It evolves.”

Pre-order Anomalies.

Wolverine - A Perfect Alignment (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Music Theories Recordings)

Wolverine: Anomalies

1 - A Sudden Demise

2 - My Solitary Foe

3 - Circuits

4 - Nightfall

5 - This World And All Its Dazzling Lights

6 - Automaton

7 - A Perfect Alignment

8 - Losing Game

9 - Scarlet Tide