Pre-order new Skindred album You Got This on marble orange vinyl, exclusively through Metal Hammer

Metal Hammer has teamed up with Skindred to bring you an exclusive vinyl variant of the ragga-metal bunch’s new album, You Got This.

Via the Louder webstore, you can pre-order a marble orange version of the upcoming album that won’t make it into the shops. The release, which features the brand-new single You Got This, comes out on April 17 and promises more head-banging good times from Benji Webbe and company.

Skindred announced the new album this morning (November 5), and Webbe revealed that the title was inspired by a conversation he overheard in the gym, where a personal trainer was motivating someone who’d recently suffered a stroke.

“I was watching from a distance, and I could see the struggle and the pain, but in that moment, I knew he had got this,” the singer says. “It’s such an empowering statement and it applies to so many battles that everybody faces: it could be a recovery from a stroke, or it could be studying for your exams at school.

“For me, having songs that lift people who are going through tough times is the most important thing. I feel like that’s what I'm put on this planet to do.”

You Got This will follow 2023’s Smile, which was Skindred’s biggest album to date. Boosted by a TikTok trend that featured the band’s 2002 single Nobody, the album reached number two on the UK charts. In the aftermath, Skindred played their biggest headline show to date, performing to 12,500 people at London’s Wembley Arena.

“When you start a band, you don’t think for a second that you’re going to headline Wembley,” says Webbe. “I don’t feel like we made it happen; the audience made it happen by committing to be there and travelling so far to come.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“When you’re in a band you’re always looking at the next thing and it can be hard to be like, wow, what’s happening right now is amazing. There are still so many people out there who should know us but have never heard of us. So, we’ve got this whole fight ahead of us still.”

Skindred are currently touring Europe, with their next show taking place at Arena Torquay in Torquay, UK on Friday (November 7). They’re also booked to play Alter Bridge’s Blackbird Festival at Cardiff Castle in Wales on June 27 next year.

Get your exclusive marble orange version of You Got This through the Louder store now, while stocks last.

(Image credit: Future)