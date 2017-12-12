Bruce Dickinson: If Eternity Should Fail was my solo album title

Bruce Dickinson says he wrote Iron Maiden’s If Eternity Should Fail with the intention of it being the title track of a new solo album.

And while the song opens Maiden’s latest studio album The Book Of Souls, Dickinson says that if he decides to complete another solo project, he could reclaim the track.

Dickinson tells Kaaos TV: “There’s half an album of solo stuff sitting on a shelf – I just need to get some time and write some more material.

“I was halfway through doing a whole concept album which was going to be called If Eternity Should Fail – and If Eternity Should Fail was the title track to my new solo album.

“And a bit like Bring Your Daughter… To The Slaughter, it got commandeered for Iron Maiden. So if I did do another solo album, which I think I will, I might just stick to my original plan and have it as the title track. It was the first track that I wrote for it.”

Dickinson adds: “The feel would be slightly different, not very much though, from the Maiden version.”

Iron Maiden recently released The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter and announced The Legacy Of The Beast 2018 European tour. Dickinson’s autobiography titled What Does This Button Do? is out now.

