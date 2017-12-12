Bruce Dickinson: If Eternity Should Fail was my solo album title

Bruce Dickinson says he wrote Iron Maiden’s If Eternity Should Fail with the intention of it being the title track of a new solo album.
And while the song opens Maiden’s latest studio album The Book Of Souls, Dickinson says that if he decides to complete another solo project, he could reclaim the track.
Dickinson tells Kaaos TV: “There’s half an album of solo stuff sitting on a shelf – I just need to get some time and write some more material.
“I was halfway through doing a whole concept album which was going to be called If Eternity Should Fail – and If Eternity Should Fail was the title track to my new solo album.
“And a bit like Bring Your Daughter… To The Slaughter, it got commandeered for Iron Maiden. So if I did do another solo album, which I think I will, I might just stick to my original plan and have it as the title track. It was the first track that I wrote for it.”
Dickinson adds: “The feel would be slightly different, not very much though, from the Maiden version.”
Iron Maiden recently released The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter and announced The Legacy Of The Beast 2018 European tour. Dickinson’s autobiography titled What Does This Button Do? is out now.
The run of new Iron Maiden dates will kick off in Estonia on May 26. Find further details below.
Iron Maiden Legacy Of The Beast 2018 UK and European tour dates
May 26: Tallinn Saku Arena,Estonia
May 28: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Jun 01: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden
Jun 03: Trondheim Rocks Dahls Arena, Norway
Jun 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 09: Munich Rockavaria, Königsplatz, Germany
Jun 10: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany
Jun 13: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany
Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy
Jun 17: Nickelsdorf Novarock Festival, Austria
Jun 20: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic
Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 26: Geneva Arena, Switzerland
Jun 28: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary
Jun 30: Freiburg Messegelaende, Germany
Jul 01: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands
Jul 05: Paris AccorsHotel Arena, France
Jul 09: Milan San Siro Ippodromo, Italy
Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal
Jul 14: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Spain
Jul 17: Trieste Piazza Della Unita D’Italia, Italy
Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece
Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria
Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia
Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Jul 31: Newcastle Radio Arena, UK
Aug 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK
Aug 04: Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, UK
Aug 06: Manchester Arena, UK
Aug 07: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Aug 10: London O2 Arena, UK
