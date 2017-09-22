Monster Magnet & Eyehategod confirmed for Desertfest 2018

Organisers of Desertfest have revealed the first wave of artists who will appear at next year’s event.

London’s celebration of stoner rock, doom, sludge and psych will take place on May 4-6, 2018, at venues across Camden in the city – and it’s been confirmed that Monster Magnet, Eyehategod, Nebula, Jex Thoth, Planet Of Zeus, Black Moth and The Black Wizards will all play sets next year.

Organisers say: “After the festival’s most successful year to date a mere six months ago, which saw the prestigious Roundhouse being added to the list of venues, and in turn selling out, it’s time to raise the stakes again.

“The 2018 proceedings will see more venues, more outdoor space, more merchandise, more bars and even more bands. There is a lot to be revealed, but for now here’s the initial instalment of riff-filled goodness to get your gears going.”

Tickets for Desertfest 2018 are available through the festival’s official website.

Desertfest - Camden, London - live review