Monster Magnet: Cobras And Fire (The Mastermind Redux)

New Jersey’s space lords enter another parallel universe

Inspired by the creative success of their reboot of Last Patrol, Monster Magnet have decided to give 2010’s Mastermind a makeover, too.

Now dubbed Cobras And Fire (The Mastermind Redux), Dave Wyndorf and co have transformed the original music, often beyond all recognition, focusing on isolated themes and fragments to create a much more expansive and enjoyable listening experience.

A darker and dirtier record compared to its classic rock-flavoured predecessor, sitars and organs augment the Space Lord’s riffs, adding energy and excitement to the likes of Watch Me Fade.

Hallucination Bomb is a highlight and the cinematic, string-swathed offering is now like a soundtrack from a cosmic spaghetti western, while old-school fans will love their fuzzed-up cover of the Temptations’ Ball Of Confusion, which tips its cap to Blue Cheer’s version of Summertime Blues and features backing vocals from Monster Magnet co-founder/Rib Eye Bros frontman Tim Cronin.