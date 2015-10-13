Monster Magnet: Cobras And Fire (The Mastermind Redux)

Inspired by the creative success of their reboot of Last Patrol, Monster Magnet have decided to give 2010’s Mastermind a makeover, too.

Now dubbed Cobras And Fire (The Mastermind Redux), Dave Wyndorf and co have transformed the original music, often beyond all recognition, focusing on isolated themes and fragments to create a much more expansive and enjoyable listening experience.

A darker and dirtier record compared to its classic rock-flavoured predecessor, sitars and organs augment the Space Lord’s riffs, adding energy and excitement to the likes of Watch Me Fade.

Hallucination Bomb is a highlight and the cinematic, string-swathed offering is now like a soundtrack from a cosmic spaghetti western, while old-school fans will love their fuzzed-up cover of the Temptations’ Ball Of Confusion, which tips its cap to Blue Cheer’s version of Summertime Blues and features backing vocals from Monster Magnet co-founder/Rib Eye Bros frontman Tim Cronin.