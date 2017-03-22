Mogwai announce 2017 world tour

Mogwai have announced a world tour which will see them play 40 dates across Europe, Canada, the US and UK later this year.

The shows will kick off in Portmeirion, Wales, on September 8 and wrap up with a performance at the SSE Hydro in their home town of Glasgow, Scotland, on December 16.

The band recently wrapped up recording sessions with Dave Fridmann on their as-yet-untiled new album. Fridmann previously worked with Mogwai on 1999’s Come On Die Young and 2001’s Rock Action.

The band released Atomic last year which featured reworked soundtrack material they composed for the BBC documentary Atomic: Living In Dread And Promise.

The film explored humanity’s relationship with nuclear weapons and consisted of archive footage from events such as the Cold War, Chernobyl and Fukushima.

Last year, Mogwai’s Barry Burns reported that the material on Atomic could indicate the direction of the group’s next record.

He said: “At first, I viewed it as a soundtrack for this TV show, but I think it also shows the direction that the next album might go in. But then again, you never really know until you get together in Glasgow and start playing the songs, so it’s quite difficult to predict what the next one’s going to be like.”

Find a full list of Mogwai’s 2017 dates below along with a tour announcement video showing the band in Japan in 2014, shot by Craig Murray.

Sep 08: Portmeirion Festival No.6, UK

Oct 10: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Oct 11: Stockholm Nobelberget, Sweden

Oct 12: Malmo KB, Sweden

Oct 13: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Oct 14: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Oct 16: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Oct 17: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Oct 18: Lille Aeronef, France

Oct 20: Brussels AB, Belgium

Oct 22: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda, Netherlands

Oct 23: Paris Grand Rex, France

Oct 25: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Oct 26: Basel Reithalle, Switzerland

Oct 27: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Oct 28: Rome Atlantico, Italy

Oct 29: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Oct 31: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Nov 01: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 02: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Nov 03: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 20: San Diego Observatory N. Park, CA

Nov 21: Los Angeles Belasco Theater, CA

Nov 22: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Nov 23: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Nov 24: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Nov 25: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Nov 28: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Nov 30: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Dec 01: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Dec 02: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Dec 03: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Dec 05: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Dec 06: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC

Dec 07: Boston Royale Nightclub, MA

Dec 08: New York Terminal 5, NY

Dec 09: Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts, PA

Dec 10: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Dec 15: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Dec 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Mogwai: Rave Tapes