Midge Ure announces new album A Man Of Two Worlds and releases lead single Just Words
Ultravox icon will launch 21-date tour when the half-instrumental LP arrives on May 8
Ultravox icon Midge Ure will release new solo album A Man Of Two Worlds on May 8, he’s confirmed.
He’ll set off on a 21-date UK tour on the same day, with further shows planned for November. He’s also launched the record’s lead track, Just Words, which can be heard below.
It’s his first album of original music in 12 years, since he decided to focus on live performance for most of that time. “Well worth the wait, the album is a formidable collection of outstanding music, divided into two clear parts,” Chrysalis Records explain. “The first half, World One: Music, consists of eight instrumental pieces, while the second half, World Two: Songs, features eight vocal songs.”Article continues below
Ure comments: “Almost every album I’ve made over the past 40 years has featured at least one instrumental track. For this album I wanted to explore this further, showing two sides of what I do.
“The tour will reflect this idea, combining instrumentals I’ve done over the years with songs, album tracks and fan favourites taking the audience on a journey.”
A Man Of Two Worlds is available for pre-order now. It will be released in multiple formats including CD, black vinyl, limited-edition coloured vinyl and DVD-size media book, with the pictures in the packaging taken by Ure himself.
Tour tickets are on sale via Tickets available from Seetickets and Ure’s website.
A Man Of Two Worlds tracklist
World One : Music
1. A Different View
2. The Space In Between
3. Hearing The invisible
4. Just Below The Surface
5. The Dimming Light
6. The Other Side
7. Blues and Greys
8. The Pictures You Carry With You
World Two : Songs
1. Just Words
2. World Away
3. Shouting To The Moon
4. Caught In The Middle
5. Ordinary Man (Precious Moments)
6. Somewhere Out There
7. The Man Who Stole Your Soul
8. Fan The Flame
Midge Ure UK tour dates 2026
8 May: Bath Forum
9 May: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
11 May: Leicester De Montfort Hall
12 May: Birmingham Symphony Hall
14 May: Oxford New Theatre
15 May: Plymouth Pavilions
18 May: Sheffield City Hall
19 May: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
20 May: Aberdeen Music Hall
22 May: Glasgow SEC Armadillo
24 May: Edinburgh Usher Hall
25 May: London Barbican Hall
26 May: Reading Hexagon
27 May: Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
29 May: Bradford Live
30 May: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
31 May: Cambridge Corn Exchange
2 Jun: Southend Cliffs
3 Jun: Portsmouth Guildhall
4 Jun: Milton Keynes Theatre
5 Jun: Gateshead Glasshouse
20 Nov: York Barbican
21 Nov: Derby Vaillant Live
22 Nov: Hull Connexin Live
23 Nov: Brighton Dome
25 Nov: Cardiff Depot
27 Nov: Watford Colosseum
29 Nov: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
30 Nov: Guildford G Live
