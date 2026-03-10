Ultravox icon Midge Ure will release new solo album A Man Of Two Worlds on May 8, he’s confirmed.

He’ll set off on a 21-date UK tour on the same day, with further shows planned for November. He’s also launched the record’s lead track, Just Words, which can be heard below.

It’s his first album of original music in 12 years, since he decided to focus on live performance for most of that time. “Well worth the wait, the album is a formidable collection of outstanding music, divided into two clear parts,” Chrysalis Records explain. “The first half, World One: Music, consists of eight instrumental pieces, while the second half, World Two: Songs, features eight vocal songs.”

Ure comments: “Almost every album I’ve made over the past 40 years has featured at least one instrumental track. For this album I wanted to explore this further, showing two sides of what I do.

“The tour will reflect this idea, combining instrumentals I’ve done over the years with songs, album tracks and fan favourites taking the audience on a journey.”

A Man Of Two Worlds is available for pre-order now. It will be released in multiple formats including CD, black vinyl, limited-edition coloured vinyl and DVD-size media book, with the pictures in the packaging taken by Ure himself.

Tour tickets are on sale via Tickets available from Seetickets and Ure’s website.

A Man Of Two Worlds tracklist

World One : Music

1. A Different View

2. The Space In Between

3. Hearing The invisible

4. Just Below The Surface

5. The Dimming Light

6. The Other Side

7. Blues and Greys

8. The Pictures You Carry With You

World Two : Songs

1. Just Words

2. World Away

3. Shouting To The Moon

4. Caught In The Middle

5. Ordinary Man (Precious Moments)

6. Somewhere Out There

7. The Man Who Stole Your Soul

8. Fan The Flame

Midge Ure UK tour dates 2026

8 May: Bath Forum

9 May: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

11 May: Leicester De Montfort Hall

12 May: Birmingham Symphony Hall

14 May: Oxford New Theatre

15 May: Plymouth Pavilions

18 May: Sheffield City Hall

19 May: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

20 May: Aberdeen Music Hall

22 May: Glasgow SEC Armadillo

24 May: Edinburgh Usher Hall

25 May: London Barbican Hall

26 May: Reading Hexagon

27 May: Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

29 May: Bradford Live

30 May: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

31 May: Cambridge Corn Exchange

2 Jun: Southend Cliffs

3 Jun: Portsmouth Guildhall

4 Jun: Milton Keynes Theatre

5 Jun: Gateshead Glasshouse

20 Nov: York Barbican

21 Nov: Derby Vaillant Live

22 Nov: Hull Connexin Live

23 Nov: Brighton Dome

25 Nov: Cardiff Depot

27 Nov: Watford Colosseum

29 Nov: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

30 Nov: Guildford G Live