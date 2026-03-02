Eric Clapton announces US tour dates

Eric Clapton has announced a run of Midwest US tour dates for later this year. The guitarist will kick off a run of six shows at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, on September 6, and play in Cincinnati, OH, Chicago, IL, Milwaukee, WI and St. Paul, MN, before wrapping at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO, on September 17.

Jimmie Vaughan will be the special guest at all shows, while Clapton's band will feature guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, drummer Sonny Emory, keyboardists Chris Stainton and Tim Carmon, bassist Nathan East, and backing vocalists Katie Kissoon and Sharon White.

An artist pre-sale will begin tomorrow (March 3) at 10 am local time, followed by Live Nation pre-sales on March 5. The general sale will begin on Friday, March 6 at 10am local via Ticketmaster.

The new run of dates are in addition to Clapton's previously announced European schedule, which includes an outdoor show on the Royal Sandringham Estate in the UK on August 23.

"Eric Clapton is one of the greatest musicians of all time," says Giles Cooper of HeritageLive Festivals. "It’s a dream come true for all of us at HeritageLive Festivals to have him play at The Sandringham Estate for us next August. It’s going to be such a special and unique event - one of those gigs where you say in years to come, ‘I was there!’. We just can’t wait!"

Apr 20: Guildford G Live, UK

Apr 21: Guildford G Live, UK

Apr 24: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Apr 26: Antwerpen AFAS Dome, Belgium

Apr 29: Kraków Tauron Arena Krakow, Poland

May 02: Budapest MVM Dome, Hungary

May 04: Praha 9 O2 arena, Czechia

May 07: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain

May 10: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

May 13: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

May 15: Köln Lanxess Arena, Germany

May 17: München Olympiastadion München, Germany

Aug 23: Sandringham Royal Estate, UK

Sep 06: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Sep 08: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

Sep 11: Chicago United Center, IL

Sep 13: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Sep 15: Saint Paul Grand Casino Arena, MN

Sep 17: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

