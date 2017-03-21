The Essential Prog Releases For Record Store Day

Hot on the news that Pink Floyd are to release a previously unreleased version of Interstellar Overdrive for this year’s Record Store Day, the official list of releases has landed at Prog. So naturally we went through it with a fine tooth comb to suss out all the prog-related releases that will most likely tickle your fancy.

This year, Record Store Day falls on Saturday April 22, and as usual there’s a host of wallet-emptying releases to tempt us, but alongside the aforementioned Floyd release, the gold vinyl version of Marillion’s FEAR, the 7” version of ELP’s Brain Salad Surgery in fold out picture sleeve, the 12” version of Rush’s Cygnus X-1 and the picture disc version of Yes’ 90125 album all look like must-haves.

Here’s the prog list…

* AIR – le soleil est pres de moi – 12” splatter vinyl single 20th anniversary release. (Rhino)

* BERT JANSCH – The Black Swan 7” (Earth)

* BEVERLEY MARTYN – Picking Up The Sunshine 7” (Fly)

* THE BEVIS FROND – Triptych, Bevis Through The Looking Glass, The Auntie Winnie Album 2 x LP. (Fire America)

* BRIAN AUGER -With The Soul Sisters EP 7” (1960s Records)

* THE BUGGLES – Video Killed The Radio Star 12” picture disc (Universal)

* COHEED & CAMBRIA – Good Apollo I’m Burning Star IV 2 x LP coloured vinyl (Legacy)

* THE CRAZY WORLD OF ARTHUR BROWN – The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown LP coloured vinyl

* ELBOW – August & September etched 7” (Polydor)

* EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER- Brain Salad Surgery replica of 1973 NME flexi disc on clear vinyl in gatefold sleeve. (BMG)

* ENSLAVED – Roadburn Live 2 x LP in green vinyl (By Norse)

* FIELD MUSIC – Tones Of The Town - long deleted second album in yellow vinyl (Memphis Industries)

* THE FLAMING LIPS – The Flaming Lips On Board The International Space Station Concert For Peace – red vinyl album (Bella Union)

* FRANK ZAPPA – Rollo/Portland Inprovisation clear vinyl 10” (International)

* GOBLIN – Notturno green vinyl LP (AMS)

* GRATEFUL DEAD – P.N.E. Garden Auditorium, Vanc 2 x lp vinyl (Rhino)

* HAWKLORDS – Live 1978 clear vinyl 2 x LP (Let Them Eat Vinyl)

* HAKWWIND – Kerb Crawler/Honky Dory blue transparent vinyl 7”

* JACO PASTORIUS – Truth, Liberty & Soul – Live In NYC: The Complete 1982 NPR Jazz Alive! Recording – 3 x LP box set

* JOHN RENBOURN & WIZZ JONES – Joint Control 2 x LP (Riverboat Records)

* KATATONIA – Proscenium 10” vinyl (Peaceville)

* KEVIN AYERS – Champagne & Valium/My Speeding Heart champagne colourted 7” vinyl (Charly)

* MARILLION – FEAR coloured double vinyl LP (ear)

* MEW – Frengers transparent vinyl LP (Music On Vinyl)

* NICK HARPER – Riven 2 x LP black and white vinyl (Vinyl180)

* PENTANGLE – Finale…. An Evening With 3 x LP (Vinyl180)

* PINK FLOYD – London 1966⁄ 1967 picture disc LP (Kscope)

* PINK FLOYD – Interstellar Overdrive one-sided 12” (Rhino)

* POPOL VUH – Cobra Verde green vinyl 1987 soundtrack LP (One Way Static)

* PROCOL HARUM – A White Shade Of Pale EP 12” vinyl (Bucks Music)

* RUSH – Cygnus X-1 12” vinyl (International)

* SAM GOPAL – Escalator vinyl LP (Morgan Blue Town)

* SUN RA – Hello Mr. Schimmel 7” vinyl (Gearbox)

* SUN RA – Discipline 27-11 vinyl LP (Strut)

* YES – 90125 12” picture disc (Rhino)

* THE ZOMBIES – Broadcast 66 EP 7” vinyl (1960s Records)

* THE ZOMBIES – I Want You Back Again 7” vinyl (BMG US)

The full list of releases and participating stores can be found at the Record Store Day website.

Happy hunting…