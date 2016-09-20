Mogwai celebrate their seminal Young Team album at the John Peel Archive

Godfathers of post-rock Mogwai have teamed up with Classic Album Sundays and the John Peel Archive in Suffolk to celebrate their seminal 1997 debut album Young Team. Band co-founder Stuart Braithwaite will join CAS boss Colleen Murphy for a special event on Sunday October 16, from 5-8pm. John Peel was a champion of the Glasgow group, inviting them to record Peel Sessions for him seven times. Braithwaite says, “He was a legend and a wonderful guy; the only person I can think of who worked for a major corporation for decades and remained unchanged by it. His integrity was such that you knew he would be playing the same music if he were working for the BBC or Norwich Hospital Radio.”

Young Team brought post-rock to the attention of a world beyond the nascent scene, its 16-minute atmospheric finale Mogwai Fear Satan becoming a live - and cult - favourite.

The event will feature a discussion on the making of the album - which went on to have tracks remixed by Kevin Shields, Alex Empire and Manic Street Preachers, among others - then a full playback of John Peel’s personal copy of the album on CAS’ trademark audiophile sound system provided by Audio Note UK and a fan Q&A. The venue is the John Peel Centre For Creative Arts, a community run centre dedicated to the memory of the influential DJ.

Tickets are £18 in advance, with more information available here.